WWE superstar Becky Lynch criticized by sexists for pregnancy

Becky Lynch, former WWE Raw Women champion, aannounced her pregnancy last week in Monday Night Raw. Lynch, a fighter Known as The Man for her continued dominance, she gave up her title in a tearful speech, passing the torch on to the Japanese phenomenon Asuka. "Go be a warrior. I'm going to be a mother ”, he told his rival. Asuka, a mother, was delighted with the news and started chanting Lynch's name instead of the crowd that probably would have done the same. Lynch, who started her announcement by saying, "I have to go for a while," is not medically authorized to perform in the ring while pregnant, and has not given an official decision on whether she plans to return to the fight in the future. Lynch's happiness was palpable and seeing one of my favorites recognized in a way commensurate with his talent is a moment I will cherish.

Where there is joy, misery will follow. Jim Cornette, an irrelevant man with a podcast that used to be very important in the world of wrestling, decided to come for The Man and his unborn child. "She's many more years before the fucking Easy-Bake Oven oven turns off," he said last Tuesday on his podcast, Jim Cornette experience. "She can have all those problems, like a falling stomach and stretch marks and hemorrhoid and hormone problems and mood swings and all those other joys of motherhood later on."

Lynch is currently one of the most popular wrestlers in WWE in recent years. His rise from an adorable loser "Becky Two Belts" (where she was the Smackdown Champion and Raw Women & # 39; s simultaneously) was marked by epic moments in and out of the ring, most notably the moment another fighter broke his face and Becky continued the fight, even taking a moment to pose with her face covered in blood. She is the first woman to appear on the cover of the WWE wrestling video game and was one of the first women to participate in the Wrestlemania main event. Recently jumped into the mainstream with a cameo in Thousands of millions Lynch is a pioneer of wrestling.

But Lynch's achievements didn't matter to Cornette, who said that "she would basically be a raging bitch for the next nine months" because she chose to have a child at this point in her career, which he perceives as its beak. Lynch's fiance Seth Rollins and his baby daddy, who used to work with Cornette, found the comments "unpleasant" and commented on WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves that he did not think he could forgive Cornette for making such "egregious comments about women".

A better critical thinker could have argued that Lynch's pregnancy is timely, There is no advantage to him staying in the ring as WWE continues to film matches in an empty building. There's also Lynch had nothing new to do in his packed career, apart from organizing an epic return in a year. As women take on a more prominent role in sports and sports entertainment, gaps in how to care for pregnant athletes become more apparent. Pregnancy and motherhood are still seen as obstacles to success, despite the many women who have had children and returned to their careers. Those careers certainly look different, but Lynch will not fade into oblivion as Cornette suggests simply because she takes time off to allow her body to safely form a child.

Fighters often stray from the limelight for health reasons ranging from concussions to cancer to broken necks. Men who take care of their bodies can do so without criticism from other men who say they are giving up their careers. When they return they are praised as heroes. When women do the same, they are criticized and made by outcasts by so-called experts. It's profoundly stupid that in a world where Trish Stratus, Beth Phoenix, Serena Williams, Jessica McDonald, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Kerri Walsh Jennings and Allyson Felix exist, men still need to be reminded that pregnancy is not a final race. But that would imply that people discover that female athletes exist in the first place.