Your briefing on Friday – The New York Times

Details are sketchy, but a general outline of the new rules is expected to be approved during the annual session of the National People's Congress, which begins today. It could allow the continental government to target the major protests that have rocked Hong Kong.
"This is the end of Hong Kong," said Dennis Kwok, an opposition lawmaker.
Whats Next: The protests in Hong Kong, which is already expected to return as measures of social distance decrease, are likely to return faster than imagined, our correspondents say.
Background: Beijing was "alarmed by street violence during last year's protests and dismayed at the defeat of pro-Beijing candidates in free and open elections for neighborhood councils last November," explained Keith Bradsher, our head of the Shanghai office, in an email.
He added: "This legislation is what Hong Kong residents have feared for many years and now it seems to be happening."
China, without taking risks, imposes a Wuhan-style blockade
The cities in the northeast of the country are now under many of the strict blocking measures that were used months ago to stop the spread of the virus in Wuhan.
The latest outbreak is concentrated in Jilin province, where 27 million people live in an area near China's borders with Russia and North Korea. Around 130 cases and two deaths have been reported so far, but experts fear a "big bang."
Apartment complexes have been sealed off, confining residents inside; Teams of government workers go door to door surrounding sick people. And widespread testing and quarantine have been implemented.
Larger Image: The outbreak points to the persistence of the virus in China despite punishing restrictions imposed to contain it, a potential clue for other countries facing resurgences.
Khanat Begum, a mother in a village in southern Bangladesh, was cooking when a gust of wind ripped off her neighbor's tree and smashed it against the roof of her home. Her 13-year-old daughter was also inside the house. They both died.
The cyclone has weakened since it made landfall Wednesday, but authorities said it had left a trail of devastation in areas already at risk from the coronavirus outbreak.
Details: Videos on social media showed uprooted trees blocking roads and water cascading down the stairs of residential buildings in Kolkata, one of the worst affected places. The runway to the city airport was completely underwater and looked like a long pond.
Quotable: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said "I have never seen such a disaster before." She said the region was in a "war,quot; situation and that the loss of life could exceed the cost of Covid-19 there so far.
And now for the backstory on …
China's great political event
Communist Party leaders will open a series of meetings today that will set the agenda for next year, when President Xi Jinping begins the task of lifting China out of the economic crisis and preventing a resurgence of the coronavirus. Steven Lee Myers, our head of the Beijing office, spoke about these challenges.
What are you seeing today
The main thing that everyone is going to look for is a discussion about how they intend to get out of the economic immersion that the whole world is in. Projections of economic growth, which so far have been quite rosy for the past few decades, are closely watched. I don't think anyone expects that they can achieve economic growth this year.
An important thing that will come out of this is the sense of tone that the government sets. Even if they have done better than other countries in handling this virus, it is still a huge challenge for the party, probably as big as anything since Tiananmen Square.
Officials more or less had this agreement with the people that the party was making them richer and more prosperous. With the virus now and the economic consequences, as well as tensions with the United States, where does that leave China and what message are they going to send to people in a time of great crisis?
Many American journalists, including you and other New York Times journalists, were recently expelled from the country. From outside of China, how are you and others adjusting to cover this event and China in general?
Not being there complicates it: you can't ask people questions as they enter. This year, due to the virus, no one can do it. They are really restricting access to the media, apparently for health reasons. We were watching what we can in the live transmissions of the speeches and press conferences.
What role do tensions between the United States and China play in this?
There has always been this tension in China towards the US. USA, which is that the United States is a kind of hegemon that interferes in the affairs of China all the time, in places like Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Tibet.
During the last 40 years of their relationship, there has been a bipartisan feeling that they have to trade and work with China. I feel like the veneer has been removed now.
