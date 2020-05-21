Zach Sobiech's family reflects on the movie "Clouds,quot; before the launch of Disney + – Up News Info

The Clouds movie will be released on Disney + this fall. It is based on the life of Lakeland teenager Zach Sobiech, who inspired millions of people around the world with his song, Clouds.

He died of a rare bone cancer called osteosarcoma 7 years ago this week. Her mother, Laura, spoke about the project and promoting childhood cancer research.

"Zach was just one of those kids that lit up the room," said Laura Sobiech.

Zach Sobiech and his family bravely shared his journey through terminal childhood cancer and how he chose to live.

"I want everyone to know that you don't have to find out that you're dying to start living," Zach said in 2013 on the show My Last Days.

Her song Clouds inspired millions around the world. And now Laura Sobiech's book, Fly a Little Higher: How God Responded to Mom's Small Prayer in a Big Way, and Zach's message of hope will reach even more people with the film adaptation, called Clouds.

"We really were a part of it, so it was fun. It was heartbreaking," said Laura Sobiech.

Seventy family and friends traveled to Montreal to see the production. The Sobiechs made a cameo in the film and spent time on set.

“The first time I saw Fin Argus dressed as Zach, as Zach bald with the hat. Fin was wearing his clothes, he was on Zach's crutches and he looked a lot like Zach. It just opens up a whole new level of missing him, ”said Laura Sobiech.

Zach's mother says she would have loved the movie.

"I can hear him say, 'fresh, fresh beans,'" said Laura Sobiech.

%MINIFYHTMLcc1ab86bf97148344898e64dad64eea713%

What's more, it's bringing them back to the heart of their original mission, raising funds and raising awareness about osteosarcoma. The Children's Cancer Research Fund on Zach's behalf has raised more than $ 2 million. Laura says it has led to new discoveries and real progress.

"It is huge, as I think Zach's background, what he has done, will lead to life-saving treatments for children," said Laura Sobiech.

Through Clouds, hope that people can see what can happen when you allow yourself to be vulnerable.

“You act with courage and kindness, you can change the world and Zach is a great example of this. He showed us how it can be if we choose not to be controlled by fear or despair but by hope, "said Laura Sobiech.

Laura told us that there is no Hollywood premiere due to COVID-19. She is excited that the film will be released on Disney + and believes it will make it more accessible to more families.

The director, Justin Baldoni said: “I fell in love with Zach's joy and infectious spirit seven years ago when I made a short documentary about his life. Just before his death, I promised him that I would do everything possible to make sure that the world heard his music, "said Baldoni. "In the COVID-19 era, with the future of the theater business on the air, it was extremely important for me to ensure that Zach's message of hope, faith, and triumph in the face of adversity really had a chance to touch so many hearts. around the world as possible. That is why I am so excited to partner with Disney + for my first movie under our Wayfarer Studios sign as it is the perfect home and platform to bring Zach's amazing story to the world. "

That documentary, My Last Days, can be seen here.