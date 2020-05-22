Ahmaud Arbery Shooting Cameraman Arrested – Up News Info Tampa

(CNN) – The man who recorded the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery in a neighborhood outside of Brunswick, William "Roddie,quot; Bryan Jr., was arrested on suspicion of murder, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Thursday.

Bryan witnessed the fatal encounter between Travis McMichael and Arbery on February 23 from a vehicle behind a van that stopped on the road. Gregory McMichael, who was in the bed of the truck during the shooting, told police that Bryan had tried to help them arrest Arbery earlier, according to an incident report.

Kevin Gough, a Bryan attorney who could not be reached Thursday, said his client committed no crime, was not a vigilante and would be the state's "star witness,quot;.

He told CNN last week that Bryan was working in his yard when he saw a person he didn't know was being chased by a vehicle he recognized from the neighborhood.

Bryan spoke to CNN's Chris Cuomo on May 11 and said he prays for the Arbery family every night.

He said of the video: "I hope that, in the end, it will bring justice to the family and peace to the family."

Lawyers representing members of the Arbery family said they were relieved.

"We ask for his arrest from the beginning of this process," said family attorneys S. Lee Merritt, Benjamin Crump and L. Chris Stewart.

"His involvement in the murder of Mr. Arbery was obvious to us, to many across the country, and after his thorough investigation, it was also clear to the GBI."

They thanked the GBI for their diligence.

"I can say that Wanda Cooper and Marcus Arbery were very, very relieved to see that this arrest finally took place. Not only have we been waiting since the McMichaels were arrested, but they have been waiting for three months for these three men to be detained, "Merritt told CNN's Don Lemon on Thursday night.

Bryan, who filmed the shooting, and his attorney have maintained that he is innocent of any wrongdoing. On Monday night, Bryan's attorney Kevin Gough said his client was innocent and had no prior contact or plan with the McMichaels prior to the shooting.

"The initial police report described her role in it," said Merritt. "The idea that he was just a witness, filming the video, is a recent invention. His role in this ambush was well documented in the original police report and is demonstrated by video."

"It is based on that video and the probable cause of why he is in custody," Crump told Lemon.

Bryan will be signed in the same jail as McMichaels

The GBI, which is conducting the investigation into Arbery's death, said Bryan, 50, was arrested Thursday and will face charges of serious murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.

Bryan will be booked into the Glynn County Jail, where the McMichaels are being held on charges of murder and aggravated assault.

The father and son legal teams have said the full details of the case have not reached the public arena, and have promised that the truth will exonerate their clients.

CNN attempted to reach Gough on Thursday night.

The video was recorded on Bryan's cell phone

The video Bryan shot on his cell phone shows Arbery trying to run around the McMichaels truck before turning sharply towards Travis McMichael and fighting with his shotgun. Arbery was shot three times and collapsed on the street.

The 36-second video wasn't released until more than 10 weeks after the murder and spurred McMichaels' arrest requests. It does not show what led up to the final moments of Arbery's life.

Gregory McMichael, a former prosecutorial investigator, former Glynn County Sheriff and Travis's father, told police that he and his son chased Arbery after seeing him at a neighbor's home under construction. They suspected him in a wave of robberies, according to an incident report.

McMichael told police that his son had tried to cut Arbery down with his truck, but Arbery turned around.

"McMichael stated that the unidentified man turned around and started to back off in the direction he was coming from and,quot; Roddy "tried to block him in what was unsuccessful," the police report says.

Arbery's family said he was running through the neighborhood.

Gough said Monday that Bryan had taken a polygraph test confirming that he was not involved in the shooting.

Bryan was unarmed at the time of the shooting and that Bryan had no conversation with Gregory or Travis McMichael prior to the shooting, Gough said, citing the test results.

Bryan took the test voluntarily, Gough told reporters.

GBI will hold a press conference on Friday morning on the case. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to the story