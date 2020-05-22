Andrew Garfield on Dylan O & # 39; Brien recreating the social network

Taste The social network? So, you will love this recreation.

Thursday, Sarah Ramos posted a video of herself depicting a classic scene from the film along with Dylan O & # 39; Brien. The 29-year-old actress took on both Jesse Eisenberg& # 39; s and Justin Timberlakethe roles of Mark Zuckerberg and Sean Parker while the 28-year-old actor revisited Andrew Garfieldrepresentation of Eduardo Saverin. Then they played out the intense scene in which the Garfield character tells the Eisenberg character that he "advocated a hole."

The recreation quickly went viral and earned millions of views on Twitter. He also received the Garfield seal of approval, according to Lin-Manuel Miranda.

"Dear @sarahramos and @dylanobrien, Andrew Garfield sent me a text message with your video and asked me to share with you how much I loved him,quot;, Hamilton celebrity tweeted.

He also shared a screenshot of the message he claimed to have received from the 36-year-old actor.

"If you had Twitter, I would tell you that I KILLED YOU," said the message, referring to the Teen Wolf The performance of the star.