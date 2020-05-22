Andrew Garfield on Dylan O & # 39; Brien recreating the social network

Taste The social network? So, you will love this recreation.
Thursday, Sarah Ramos posted a video of herself depicting a classic scene from the film along with Dylan O & # 39; Brien. The 29-year-old actress took on both Jesse Eisenberg& # 39; s and Justin Timberlakethe roles of Mark Zuckerberg and Sean Parker while the 28-year-old actor revisited Andrew Garfieldrepresentation of Eduardo Saverin. Then they played out the intense scene in which the Garfield character tells the Eisenberg character that he "advocated a hole."
The recreation quickly went viral and earned millions of views on Twitter. He also received the Garfield seal of approval, according to Lin-Manuel Miranda.
"Dear @sarahramos and @dylanobrien, Andrew Garfield sent me a text message with your video and asked me to share with you how much I loved him,quot;, Hamilton celebrity tweeted.
He also shared a screenshot of the message he claimed to have received from the 36-year-old actor.
"If you had Twitter, I would tell you that I KILLED YOU," said the message, referring to the Teen Wolf The performance of the star.
O & # 39; Brien also seemed to appreciate the criticism.
"‘ He was a king of honor, sir, "he tweeted along with a GIF of Rainn Wilsonthe character of The office, Dwight Schrute, waving.
The social network It was released in 2010 and received high praise. He received eight Oscar nominations and took home three for film, music and writing editing at the 83rd Annual Academy Awards. It also garnered six nominations at the 2011 Golden Globe Awards and won in four categories, including Best Dramatic Film.
Watch the video to see the recreation.
