Babies born to mothers with coronavirus should be tested – BGR

The CDC updated its website this week to offer guidance to doctors in cases where a pregnant woman who tested positive for the coronavirus gives birth.

Data is limited, but infants may be at higher risk for a severe case of COVID-19 than older children, and should be screened twice within 48 hours of birth.

The CDC also recommends that mothers stay six feet away from their newborn children.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

Living the new coronavirus pandemic has been a challenge for all of us, but while I'm sitting here, working from home and being able to limit my exposure to the outside world, I can't help but wonder how much more complicated this test must be. Whether it's for countless individuals and families who have much more to worry about than if Rite Aid on the street will finally be stocked with name brand toilet paper this week.

Until then, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidelines this week for pregnant women who tested positive for COVID-19 or suspected of having contracted the disease. The guidelines suggest that any baby born to confirmed or suspected COVID-19 women should be tested for the virus at 24 and 48 hours of age, regardless of whether the babies show symptoms or not.

Transmission of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, to newborns is believed to occur primarily through respiratory droplets during the postnatal period when newborns are exposed to mothers, other caregivers, visitors, or healthcare personnel with COVID-19, "explains the CDC website, showing how terrifying the experience can be for new parents. "Limited reports have raised concerns about possible intrapartum or peripartum transmission, but the extent and clinical importance of vertical transmission by these routes is unclear."

%MINIFYHTMLd0c01deba8d80f8a3bdf59dab65125be13%

As has been the case since the start of this pandemic, there are still many things that we do not know. According to the CDC, the data shows that children younger than 12 months may have a higher risk of severe COVID-19 disease compared to older children, but the sample size is relatively limited.

The data collected shows that babies with a positive COVID-19 showed a variety of symptoms, including fever, cough, lethargy, vomiting, diarrhea, and poor appetite. But, as the CDC points out, many of these potential COVID-19 symptoms are also "commonly seen in term and preterm infants for other reasons."

The good news is that most babies who tested positive for COVID-19 had mild or asymptomatic conditions and recovered without complications, although serious illnesses requiring mechanical ventilation have also been reported in positive babies. It shows how important it is to respect social distancing and other safety guidelines, because the last thing you want to do is transmit the virus to a pregnant woman and put her in a position where she needs to separate from her newborn. child because she tested positive.

Image source: Keiko Hiromi / AFLO / Shutterstock