Babil, the son of Irrfan Khan, shares some amazing photos with the deceased actor





Irrfan Khan's late son Babil has been sharing photos and videos of Irrfan since his passing on April 29, 2020. Babil recently shared some old photos from the time Irrfan spent on his farm. Whenever he was on the farm, he met and interacted with school children. Recalling his father, Babil wrote on Instagram: “I thought I might as well. Every time it was farm time for him, these kids and the school principal showed up to meet. "









Irrfan passed away at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital after a two-year battle with a neuroendocrine tumor, the actor succumbed to a colon infection. Angrezi Medium directed by Homi Adajania was his last film.













