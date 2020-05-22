Beer with Bella: Malcolm Turnbull

Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox.
First impression
Earlier this month, I clicked on a Zoom call, drink in hand, with Malcolm Turnbull, Australia's 29th Prime Minister.
Malcolm was speaking from his Point Piper home in a crisp white shirt and blazer, unperturbed. (My Zoom background was a picturesque bamboo forest).
A former investment banker known for his wealth, intellect, and moderate conservative positions, Mr. Turnbull has written a book, "A Bigger Picture," which is a meticulous feud for feud on his years in public life. He recounts his triumphs but also touches the ideological factions among conservative lawmakers who ultimately led him to be the third leader expelled by climate change policy in recent years.
During a long call, we explored his thoughts on the Australian-Chinese relationship, the "terrorism,quot; on the right, and his exercise routine.
The order
Mr. Turnbull favors Longjing tea from the Chinese city of Hangzhou, a flavor, he notes in the book, which he shares with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, although he had forgotten his drink the day we talked. Come on, Malcolm!
I made it with a green tea that I bought in a café downstairs.
The chat
In your early days, you read as relentlessly ambitious, from the Rhodes scholar to the lawyer. Where does that ambition come from?
I am not good at psychoanalyzing myself. I don't think it was unusually ambitious, but I was possibly unusually persistent. I have never been afraid of failure. That is probably the most important thing, because many people are afraid of falling to the first obstacle. They don't even bother to start.
History is made by those who appear. And unless you are prepared to try it, you will never find out. You will never fail, but you will never try to do anything.
Let's dive into something recent: Australia's relationship with China. How have you seen China's diplomacy change? And what is the way forward for Australia to handle the frictions that are emerging?
China has become more assertive, aggressive in its regional foreign policy.
We were under a lot of pressure at different times, but I assumed that you obviously have to be polite. But don't be intimidated by anyone, frankly, certainly not by China.
Australians have to admit that China does not trade with us because they want to do us a favor. They are trading with us because they are interested. And we must have the confidence to believe in ourselves.
Our region in particular is not a series of radios that target centers in Beijing and Washington, rather as a mesh. A key part of my foreign policy was to build stronger relationships, in particular Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Japan. I think simply being hypnotized by the two superpowers is a very risky approach.
So is. We had a very loud call about the Obama refugee deal. He was not happy to do that. But he agreed not to impose tariffs on our steel or aluminum.
I have decided to give him credit for having listened carefully to the case I raised. If you want fair trade, from your point of view, you can't get a better trade deal than you have with Australia, where you have low tariffs, no fee.
I have dealt with big billionaires of bullying all my life. The sympathy and deception of people will not give you what you want. The way to deal with those great personalities is to be respectful and persuasive.
Do you see that the relationship between Australia and the USA? USA Does it continue as it has for much of this century as allies?
The Australian-American relationship goes far beyond the President and the Prime Minister. They are millions of people, they are families, they are businesses, a shared culture.
Trump's deliberate unpredictability breeds fear instead of respect, anxiety instead of certainty. The United States may be stronger in economic and military terms, but its influence diminishes. In fact, under Trump, the United States seeks less influence, especially by rejecting many of the global institutions created after World War II.
Nature abhors a vacuum. And China will gladly fill that void.
What I wanted to do, and still do, is to make sure that the countries of the region take up the mantle and build greater trust between them.
If you look at East Asia, it has the third largest national economy in Japan and G-20 members South Korea, Indonesia, Australia. Vietnam is a growing power. The idea that China has a right to dominate our hemisphere is simply wrong.
You positioned yourself as a socially progressive liberal leader, with some of your voters looking fastest movement on climate change. Could you have been stronger?
The problem is that for populist political law, climate change has become an ideological problem.
This denial of science remains. Here it is essentially supported by the right-wing media, mostly belonging to Rupert Murdoch, and obviously by the vested interests of the fossil fuel lobby.
The right in the liberal party no longer accepts the fundamental premise of being in a political party.
The premise is that it takes its members to a room, debates issues, reaches a consensus.
What the right is saying is that in matters that matter to them, such as climate policy and energy policy, they will not agree with the majority and will explode if they do not get what they want.
This is essentially the tactic of terrorism. I hasten to add, they are not using pistols and bombs. But a terrorist tells society, I will keep blowing things up until you give in, and if you want me to stop blowing people up, do what I want.
That is the tactic they used against me in August 2018. And it was fiercely endorsed by the right-wing media, particularly Murdoch. It was a corrupt and degrading parody of democracy.
The only thing that will make them change is if they feel that the policies they have will result in electoral defeat.
You wrote that there are some people in the government who would never vote for a prime minister.
It is improving, but it has a long way to go. Culture in Parliament is still very key. It reminds me of the corporate culture of the 1980s. There are many men there who are very uncomfortable with women in positions of authority.
The ideal would be to have a Parliament that is half men and half women.
How do you think Prime Minister Morrison is doing right now?
I think it's actually going pretty well. The hardest part is yet to face the economic consequences. It has been a collective effort. In general, they have managed better than many other countries, particularly the USA. USA And the United Kingdom.
Australian media is one of the most concentrated in the world. What do you think of the polarized landscape?
The media's problems are much bigger than Rupert Murdoch's. The media space has become much more competitive. Much of what we used to call the mainstream media is now completely partisan and has little regard for the facts.
Sky News in Australia, particularly in the evenings: total propaganda. So I think it's fair to describe Murdoch's news empire now as a political organization.
Now you can make a living with a very small audience. You can make things up. You can use the means to defend your friends and attack their enemies.
A Fox News relationship with Trump is like the relationship of the state media in an authoritarian regime. Fox will defend the president, he will attack his enemies. I mean, what's the difference between Fox News and Global Times?
Have you accomplished what you set out to do?
I would have loved that Australia had become a republic. I wish I could have had an integrated energy and climate policy, but nobody can say that I did not give that best opportunity on several occasions at great cost. Same-sex marriage, I wanted to legalize that. I had to do it in a rather unusual way. It was Bismarck who said that the public should not be able to see the way sausages are made or the laws. At the end of the day, we have the sausage.
So what keeps you awake at night these days?
I have always slept quite well. When you have a great job as being Prime Minister of Australia, it is important to sleep and exercise.
What is your favorite exercise?
Well, living in Sydney Harbor, like me, I like kayaking. I walk more frequently with Lucy. I try to do 100 push-ups a day; he was quite religious about it when he was prime minister; I don't rush to add everything.
Okay, here we have it.
I've never done 100 push-ups in one hit.
We will make sure to clarify that.
I don't want people to challenge me to do push-ups.
The drink verdict
"I haven't had anything to drink here. This has been very abstemious," Malcolm said, promising to do the real thing with me one of these days. "So now I'm going to have a cup of tea."
My green tea was pretty good, but I was wondering: what does Longjing tea taste like?
