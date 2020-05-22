Biden-Warren: Really? – The New York Times

There is a long history of bad feelings between Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren's inner circle.

He accused Biden of protecting banks rather than ordinary families during debates about bankruptcy legislation in the 1990s. Later, Obama administration officials regularly criticized Warren for criticizing his response to the financial crisis. .

To understand why, I think it helps to look at political history. As strange as Biden and Warren seem, they could also be the ticket that most closely resembles previous successful tickets.

When experts talk about the selection process, they often imagine that a vice presidential candidate may enthuse voters in the same state or demographic. But There is little evidence that it is true.

In 2016 Tim Kaine didn't seem to help Hillary Clinton win more white men. In 2012, Paul Ryan did not help Mitt Romney win Wisconsin, and John Edwards did not win North Carolina in 2004 for John Kerry.

Only one strategy has a long history of success: ticket balancing. Winning presidential candidates have often chosen partners with obviously different political figures, who underpin weaknesses at the top of a ticket.

To consider: Donald Trump, a divorced reality TV star, chose a religious conservative. Barack Obama and George W. Bush, both concerned with appearing inexperienced, chose the party's elders. Ronald Reagan, who was labeled a radical conservative, chose an establishment figure: George H.W. Bush. (Bush's earlier harsh criticism of Reagan, for "voodoo economics," recalls the Biden-Warren story, Adam Nagourney told me.)

Biden has multiple options for vice president (and in future newsletters, I will focus on others, such as Kamala Harris and Amy Klobuchar). In any case, however, the candidate who seems most different from him may be the one who is historically most typical.

