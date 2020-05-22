Biden-Warren: Really? – The New York Times

Do you want to receive The Morning by email? Here is the record.
Good Morning. The University of California is dropping the SAT. China is cracking down on Hong Kong. And Joe Biden is considering Elizabeth Warren for V.P. despite their differences.
There is a long history of bad feelings between Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren's inner circle.
He accused Biden of protecting banks rather than ordinary families during debates about bankruptcy legislation in the 1990s. Later, Obama administration officials regularly criticized Warren for criticizing his response to the financial crisis. .
To understand why, I think it helps to look at political history. As strange as Biden and Warren seem, they could also be the ticket that most closely resembles previous successful tickets.
When experts talk about the selection process, they often imagine that a vice presidential candidate may enthuse voters in the same state or demographic. But There is little evidence that it is true.
In 2016 Tim Kaine didn't seem to help Hillary Clinton win more white men. In 2012, Paul Ryan did not help Mitt Romney win Wisconsin, and John Edwards did not win North Carolina in 2004 for John Kerry.
Only one strategy has a long history of success: ticket balancing. Winning presidential candidates have often chosen partners with obviously different political figures, who underpin weaknesses at the top of a ticket.
To consider: Donald Trump, a divorced reality TV star, chose a religious conservative. Barack Obama and George W. Bush, both concerned with appearing inexperienced, chose the party's elders. Ronald Reagan, who was labeled a radical conservative, chose an establishment figure: George H.W. Bush. (Bush's earlier harsh criticism of Reagan, for "voodoo economics," recalls the Biden-Warren story, Adam Nagourney told me.)
Biden's biggest weakness among the Democratic coalition is young, progressive voters. And many of them are Warren fans. Stan Greenberg, one of the leading Democratic pollsters who has lobbied for Warren, He recently told the Biden campaign that such voters were "dangerously not,quot; united behind Biden.
Biden has multiple options for vice president (and in future newsletters, I will focus on others, such as Kamala Harris and Amy Klobuchar). In any case, however, the candidate who seems most different from him may be the one who is historically most typical.
FIVE BIGGEST STORIES
1. China strengthens its control over Hong Kong
China moved to assert more authority over Hong Kong, in part to end the pro-democracy movement there. Details of the new legislation are expected to be released today. A similar 2003 proposal, eventually abandoned, would have allowed China to shut down newspapers and conduct searches without a warrant.
"This legislation is what Hong Kong residents have feared for many years and now it seems to be happening," said Keith Bradsher, head of The Times' Shanghai office.
2. A big hit for college entrance exams
The University of California system plans eliminate the SAT and ACT as requirements to apply in its 10 schools. The decision could accelerate the decline of standardized tests, which critics say disadvantaged poor black and Latino students.
But it's not clear who will benefit from the change: A task force commissioned by the University of California found that the tests often gave an advantage to low-income and minority applicants who may have been rejected only because of the qualifications.
3. New questions about Biden's accuser
The University of Antioch has disputed that Tara Reade, the woman who accused Biden of sexual assault, received the title that she claims to have received. Lawyers in California are now reviewing whether that undermines Reade's previous testimony as an expert witness in court cases there, The Times reports.
Stories in various publications – CNN, PBS, Vox and Politico: They have recently raised questions about the consistency of Reade's remarks, in the Biden indictment and other matters.
4. Bad news on jobs, boost on stimulus
The federal government released Yesterday there was another grim report on job loss, and there were new signs of momentum behind another stimulus bill. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin acknowledged a "high probability,quot; that another bill would be needed.
Virus prevention as a stimulus: In Business Insider, Henry Blodget and David Plotz point out that air travel remains at only around 10 percent of normal levels, despite few restrictions on flying. "Even when everything is open, our economy will not recover until people feel safe to resume their normal lives," they write.
5. A model for local contact tracking
Paterson, N.J., has He pioneered a successful model of monitoring coronavirus patients, a challenge that many other communities will soon face. The trackers have successfully tracked about 90 percent of the city's approximately 6,000 coronavirus cases, and the people who came in contact with those cases, and Paterson's death rate has been lower than the state's.
Julia Rothman, artist, and Shaina Feinberg, writer and filmmaker, are the team behind Scratch, an illustrated column in the business section of The Times that explores overlooked parts of the economy. (The name is a reference to both the money and the sound of the paper sketch.)
"I love being around my students: witnessing their learning, watching their light bulbs go out," said a California high school health teacher. "All of that happens less frequently now. I feel like I'm teaching in a vacuum. "
PLAY, SEE, EAT, BAKE
The Great Bake of the Crown
He has been busy at Carbohydrate Camelot, the nickname for King Arthur Flour's 14-acre Vermont headquarters. In early March, when the country fell into a pandemic-induced baking frenzy, King Arthur's supermarket sales rose 600 percent almost overnight. Marker, Medium's trade publication, looks at how the company has fared.
This weekend, look … a hip-hop history lesson
This week, Times culture editor Gilbert Cruz recommends the "Hip-Hop Evolution,quot; docuseries:
In some ways, we are only a few years away from the 50th anniversary of the birth of hip-hop, the musical genre that has long dominated the entire world, and this The 16-episode documentary series on Netflix offers a living story of everything.
Each installment focuses on a specific city or scene: the South Bronx DJs who started it all in the early and mid-1970s, the West Coast gangsta rap, the Miami bands that push freedom of expression. Both feel like a collection of superspecific stories and a panoramic look at the arch of a complete art form.
At home in New York with Spike Lee
Director Spike Lee has spent nearly four decades and more than 30 films "taking into account the irregular and brutal course of history," writes Reggie Ugwu, a pop culture reporter. Now that Lee is isolating himself at home in New York, and his only regular contact outside is during daily rides on his orange and blue bicycle (painted in honor of his beloved Knicks), he He reflected on his new movie, The Pandemic and The Truth to Power.
