Big Storm Brewing attends as Legoland's eyes reopen – Up News Info Tampa

TAMPA BAY (CW44) – Local brewery Big Storm Brewing Company, like everyone else, was deeply affected by the COVID-19 closings. L.J. Govoni says it started with a shift of efforts from beer to making hand sanitizer just to keep the doors open. A couple of hundred gallons per week seemed like a high target.

Not long after the gear change, Legoland Florida took notice. As COVID-19 restrictions in Florida begin to loosen and Legoland contemplates a reopening, they have partnered with Big Storm Brewing, which now processes 10,000 gallons per week!

Govoni added: "Very quickly, the conversation went from,quot; What are you doing? "A,quot; How much can you provide us and how fast can you get it? "