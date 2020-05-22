Blue Cross Blue Shield Of Michigan to return $ 100 million to its customers – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan says it is returning more than $ 100 million to its customers.

The company says a lack of non-coronavirus health services among its fully insured clients resulted in the reimbursement.

Portions of premiums paid by companies and small group health plans will be returned.

More than 200,000 people who purchased plans under the Affordable Care Act last year will also receive reimbursements.

