Boosie Addresses Child Support Lawsuit On Instagram- "U Got Me F-d Up,quot;

It's been an eventful week for Boosie. After being sued by a lawyer for allegedly failing to pay child support, talking about his fractured friendship with Webbie, the viral IG lives where he claims he pays women to have sex with their children and nephews, Boosie can't seem to stay out of the media.

Today, you must have gotten tired of people questioning you about the situation of child support. She went to Instagram to let it be known that she is paying child support for all her children, who want nothing, and in fact one of her children just returned home with a pocket full of money. .

He posted on IG,

"In order for you to be in my dm saying that I am a useless father, they gave me f-d," he wrote. "I have never missed a child support payment with any of my children that my son wants at all." I have never missed a payment, "he said.

He continued: “My daughter works for him and earns her own money. She just returned to BR with a rack (11 years) of work, she and my children. I am not going to drag my friend because this is out of character, but women who say they are happily married shouldn't be doing things like this, it's sad! "

Finally, he said, "I take care of mine. Ps F-k yall.

As for the lawsuit, according to Bossip, the special assistant attorney general Don Snow of the State Department of Human Services, has officially filed a lawsuit against Boosie Badazz.

The lawsuit alleges that she has been unable to financially support her 11-year-old daughter. They are looking for a "reasonable amount," in addition to asking for Boosie's wages to be garnished.

The lawsuit also seeks health and accident insurance.

Chile…

