Bumble bees can trick plants to bloom early – BGR

There is a secret bumblebee trick that can make plants bloom a month earlier than they otherwise would.

Researchers in Switzerland discovered that when bumble bees chew a specific pattern on the leaves of a plant, it blooms up to 30 days earlier.

Attempts to replicate the phenomenon by damaging plants in a similar way did not work.

Bumble bees are great. They are not unpleasant like wasps, and although they can sting if threatened, they are generally content to live their lives and avoid humans as much as possible. Now, a new study published in Science reveals a secret trick that bumble bees use to trick plants into flowering early. This makes them even cooler.

The research, carried out by scientists in Switzerland, reveals a technique that bees use when pollen is scarce. It seems all they have to do is let the plants know what they are waiting for, and they do so by chewing on a very specific pattern on the leaves.

All of this is almost too unbelievable to believe, but let me tell you: Due to the combination of climate variability and humanity's impact on it, bumble bees sometimes encounter immature plants and a shortage of pollen. Not content with waiting or dying, the bees have somehow learned that chewing on a special pattern in the leaves of the plant can force it to start flowering sooner than it otherwise would have been.

It is absolutely crazy.

As the researchers explain in their study, their observations reveal that bumble bees using this special chewing technique can cause a plant to produce flowers 30 days earlier. That's a big change in the life of the plant, but bees can make it happen.

Even more interesting, this is where your mind will really blow your mind, when the researchers closely replicated the damage that bees cause, using plants that had not been previously touched, the plants did not care and did not produce flowers as soon as they made. They did this when the bumble bees performed their magic trick on them. Scientists cannot explain it.

"In the face of a shortage of pollen, bumble bees actively damaged plant leaves in a characteristic way, and this behavior resulted in early flowering of up to 30 days," the researchers write. "The experimenters were unable to fully replicate the results with their own harm, suggesting that there is a different method that bees use to stimulate early flowering."

That's. That's all they could think of. Bees simply have "a different method,quot; that, for some incredible reason, makes plants bloom early.

How did bees learn to do this? How is it transmitted from generation to generation? It's almost too much to really understand, but it's great.

Image source: Sergei Grits / AP / Shutterstock