Canada's Shopify CEO says the era of & # 39; office centralization is over; Most Staff Work Permanently From Home – Latest News

The CEO of Canadian e-commerce firm Shopify Inc declared the end of "office centralization,quot; and decided to keep the company's offices closed until 2021, allowing most employees to work remotely after that. .

Ottawa-based Shopify, which briefly became Canada's most valuable company earlier this month, had more than 5,000 employees and contractors worldwide as of December.

"As of today, Shopify is digital by default," Tobi Lutke, who is also the founder of Shopify, said in a tweet. "We will keep our offices closed until 2021 so that we can rework them for this new reality.

"The office centricity is over."

The Shopify move comes as companies adjust to the impact of COVID-19, which is also expected to change the future of office spaces after pandemic recalls.

Shopify becomes the first major Canadian company to allow staff to work from home permanently, even as many large manufacturing companies, including Bombardier, gradually recover some of their workers following reopening plans announced by the Canadian provinces.

US technology companies USA Square Inc and Twitter Inc also recently allowed employees to continue working from home permanently.

Alphabet Inc's Facebook Inc and Google are allowing most of their employees to work remotely until the end of this year.

Shopify, which has a market value of C $ 119 billion ($ 85 billion), is viewed by investors and analysts as a national success story in an era when many large high-tech companies have established their home in the Silicon Valley of the United States.

As the COVID-19 pandemic closed large sectors of the Canadian economy, more consumers have moved to online shopping, increasing the appeal of companies like Shopify and making it popular with investors. The stock is up 117% this year, compared to a 13% drop in Canada's benchmark index.

%MINIFYHTML845a0cc8b9f75e62bc3fca435953f7b713%

Its shares rose 4.2% at noon, while the benchmark index fell 0.6%.

