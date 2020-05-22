Coronavirus summary: what happened today

But from City Hall to the White House, many elected leaders hesitated to give the orders, with all the interruptions and difficulties they would cause, until the increasing number of people forced them.
Why? Because acting sooner would have prevented the worst exponential growth in cities like New York and New Orleans. The surge of seriously ill patients that flooded hospitals in late March and April contracted the virus between early and mid-March.
"That little moment in time, catching him in that growth phase, is incredibly critical in reducing the number of deaths," said Jeffrey Shaman, a Columbia epidemiologist and leader of the research team.
That is why epidemiologists say that as states reopen, it is vital to conduct extensive testing, closely monitor infections, and immediately control any new outbreaks. Waiting until people are visibly ill gives the virus too much time to spread.
Columbia modelers' estimates for the New York metropolitan area, the nation's largest hot spot, were especially stark. The region recorded 21,800 coronavirus-related deaths before May 3. If it had closed just a week earlier, on March 8, instead of the stages starting on March 15, the number would have been less than 4,300.
"Even a little earlier action in New York could have changed the game," said Lauren Ancel Meyers, an epidemiologist at the University of Texas at Austin who was not involved in the research.
Not only the USA USA: A A new blood donation study shows that the virus was widely circulating in northern Italy in early February, at least two weeks before local cases were diagnosed there and regional blockades began. And there is evidence of the same in France, where a tissue sample taken from a patient on December 27 recently tested positive for the coronavirus; the country did not close until March 17.
Puzzling outbreaks in China
It may be the "second wave,quot; that everyone is concerned about: new cases of coronavirus they emerged in northeast China, prompting officials to impose many of the same draconian measures seen months ago in Wuhan, where the pandemic began.
The latest outbreak is concentrated in Jilin, a province of 27 million near the border with Russia and North Korea. This is particularly concerning because many of the patients have not traveled outside of China. The numbers are not great yet. Around 130 infections and two deaths have been reported so far, but experts warn that the situation could explode.
Thousands of people in Jilin have been quarantined, and tens of thousands are being evaluated. But the behavior of the virus in this part of China has complicated efforts to eradicate it: symptoms take longer to appear than usual for a week or two, and people carry the virus longer, Chinese medical experts say.
A well-done model for contact tracking
As the US state health departments USA They create contact tracking programs to try to contain the outbreaks, they may want to emulate Paterson, a largely non-white working-class city in New Jersey.
Paterson's approach is decidedly low-tech, relying on a few dozen employees working on the phones, calling anyone who has come into contact with an infected person, and asking them to quarantine.
The tracers say it is more of an art than a science, gently persuading people to reveal intimate details of their lives. But it seems to work: The trackers have been able to successfully track about 90 percent of the city's approximately 6,000 coronavirus cases.
Paterson got off to a successful start: He received a grant last year to train communicable disease researchers. At the time, the main concern was a potential outbreak of a foodborne illness in one of the city's large catering halls.
Perry N. Halkitis, dean of the Rutgers School of Public Health, said it was impossible to know how much help tracing contacts had been in containing the virus. But "it is one of the few tools that we really have in the absence of a vaccine," he said. And Paterson's death rate has been lower than that of the state as a whole.
What you can do
Stretch it. Relieve the aches and pains of working from home with simple exercises for your wrists, back, neck and arms.
Choose a new hobby. Instructional book sales have increased. Whatever D.I.Y. Activity you would like to explore: Butchery, Cheese Making, Knitting, there is probably a title to guide you.
Visit the grandchildren. One of the safest strategies is to meet outdoors, with everyone, including children, wearing a mask. Some experts suggest keeping a 10 to 12 foot gap if the grandparents are very old or have health problems.
What are you doing
I have an app that alerts me on when the International Space Station will fly above night. At each ping, I drop everything and head to the highest observation point in my complex to watch it drift across the sky (or follow the path through my phone, if it's cloudy).
– Holly Swenson, Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
Let us know how you are dealing with the outbreak. Send us a response here, and we can include it in a future newsletter.