Coronavirus summary: what happened today

Matilda Coleman
We now know that in early March the pandemic was taking revenge on the US. USA And without a vaccine, effective therapy, or widely available tests, the only way to combat it was to turn off, stay home, and stay apart.

But from City Hall to the White House, many elected leaders hesitated to give the orders, with all the interruptions and difficulties they would cause, until the increasing number of people forced them.

Why? Because acting sooner would have prevented the worst exponential growth in cities like New York and New Orleans. The surge of seriously ill patients that flooded hospitals in late March and April contracted the virus between early and mid-March.

"That little moment in time, catching him in that growth phase, is incredibly critical in reducing the number of deaths," said Jeffrey Shaman, a Columbia epidemiologist and leader of the research team.

That is why epidemiologists say that as states reopen, it is vital to conduct extensive testing, closely monitor infections, and immediately control any new outbreaks. Waiting until people are visibly ill gives the virus too much time to spread.

Columbia modelers' estimates for the New York metropolitan area, the nation's largest hot spot, were especially stark. The region recorded 21,800 coronavirus-related deaths before May 3. If it had closed just a week earlier, on March 8, instead of the stages starting on March 15, the number would have been less than 4,300.

"Even a little earlier action in New York could have changed the game," said Lauren Ancel Meyers, an epidemiologist at the University of Texas at Austin who was not involved in the research.

The latest outbreak is concentrated in Jilin, a province of 27 million near the border with Russia and North Korea. This is particularly concerning because many of the patients have not traveled outside of China. The numbers are not great yet. Around 130 infections and two deaths have been reported so far, but experts warn that the situation could explode.

Thousands of people in Jilin have been quarantined, and tens of thousands are being evaluated. But the behavior of the virus in this part of China has complicated efforts to eradicate it: symptoms take longer to appear than usual for a week or two, and people carry the virus longer, Chinese medical experts say.

Paterson's approach is decidedly low-tech, relying on a few dozen employees working on the phones, calling anyone who has come into contact with an infected person, and asking them to quarantine.

The tracers say it is more of an art than a science, gently persuading people to reveal intimate details of their lives. But it seems to work: The trackers have been able to successfully track about 90 percent of the city's approximately 6,000 coronavirus cases.

Paterson got off to a successful start: He received a grant last year to train communicable disease researchers. At the time, the main concern was a potential outbreak of a foodborne illness in one of the city's large catering halls.

Perry N. Halkitis, dean of the Rutgers School of Public Health, said it was impossible to know how much help tracing contacts had been in containing the virus. But "it is one of the few tools that we really have in the absence of a vaccine," he said. And Paterson's death rate has been lower than that of the state as a whole.

