Customs officers seize more than 3,000 pounds of marijuana in shipment of broccoli on the Texas bridge – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Customs officers seize more than 3,000 pounds of marijuana in shipment of broccoli on the Texas bridge - CBS Dallas / Fort Worth
%MINIFYHTML2d46ffd34bc71825d3976b6307a9237612%

PHARR, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Smugglers, on a bridge from Mexico to Texas, attempted to bring thousands of pounds of marijuana to the United States in a way that, at a minimum, could be considered "green."

The US Customs and Border Protection Office. USA He intercepted a shipment of fresh broccoli at the Pharr International Bridge loading facility in Pharr, Texas, which contained more than 3,000 pounds of grass.

%MINIFYHTML2d46ffd34bc71825d3976b6307a9237613%

While customs officials were inspecting a trailer truck, they discovered 378 packages of suspected marijuana. In total, the packages contained about 3,150 pounds of the alleged drug, which is said to be worth around $ 632,000.

In a press release, the port's director, Carlos Rodríguez, said: "This is a substantial amount of narcotics that will not reach our communities."

The shipment of broccoli, the tractor trailer, and the alleged marijuana were confiscated. Homeland Security is investigating the case.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here