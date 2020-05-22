Customs officers seize more than 3,000 pounds of marijuana in shipment of broccoli on the Texas bridge – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

PHARR, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Smugglers, on a bridge from Mexico to Texas, attempted to bring thousands of pounds of marijuana to the United States in a way that, at a minimum, could be considered "green."

The US Customs and Border Protection Office. USA He intercepted a shipment of fresh broccoli at the Pharr International Bridge loading facility in Pharr, Texas, which contained more than 3,000 pounds of grass.

%MINIFYHTML2d46ffd34bc71825d3976b6307a9237613%

While customs officials were inspecting a trailer truck, they discovered 378 packages of suspected marijuana. In total, the packages contained about 3,150 pounds of the alleged drug, which is said to be worth around $ 632,000.

In a press release, the port's director, Carlos Rodríguez, said: "This is a substantial amount of narcotics that will not reach our communities."

The shipment of broccoli, the tractor trailer, and the alleged marijuana were confiscated. Homeland Security is investigating the case.