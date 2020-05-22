Danny Dyer Show moves from Poland to the UK amid coronavirus – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: BBC One Games Program Danny Dyer Wall It is slated to be filmed in the UK instead of Poland, as a growing number of British producers seek to switch to domestic production to keep the shows going during the coronavirus crisis.

understands that the Endemol producer Shine Group is drawing up plans to shoot season 2 of Wall in a studio in the UK, rather than in the group's production center in Warsaw, where the first series was made.

It occurs when the UK government warns of "all international travel except essential travel", while Poland is restricting the number of people who can enter the country and newcomers are expected to remain in quarantine for two weeks.

Remarkable's plans have yet to be finalized, but a source said Elstree Studios is a potential option under consideration given its track record in organizing ambitious entertainment programs, including Strictly come dance.

Wall It is done using what the producers have described as a "gigantic" set, in which the fall of a giant ball through a five-story wall determines the prize money that the contestants leave at the end of the show. Production will take place during the summer and people can still apply to appear on the show after the casting app window has been extended until the end of June.

The remarkable thinking reflects a growing sentiment among British producers that filming abroad will be extremely difficult this year due to coronavirus travel restrictions, and moving production to the UK could be a way to keep the shows on track. .

Andy Harries, CEO of The crown producer Left Bank Pictures told BBC Radio 4 this week that it is considering relocating a shoot from Hungary to London, but warned that such decisions may inflate the cost of production by as much as 20%. Meanwhile, Sky has paused all dramatic productions in the UK including international filming until the spring of 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Wall It was created by SpringHill Entertainment and Andrew Glassman's Glassman Media in collaboration with Universal Television Alternative Studio. It has worked for three seasons on NBC in the US. USA The format was one of the BBC's best entertainment releases last year, drawing nightly audiences of up to 4.5 million.