Democracy fades in Malaysia when old order returns to power

The King of Malaysia, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, sat on an ornate golden throne and He spoke for half an hour. No questions were allowed. No votes were taken. Subsequently, Parliament was postponed until July.
This is what is happening today for democracy in Malaysia.
Voters made history in 2018 when they ousted the scandal-stained government coalition that had dominated the country for more than 60 years. But in recent months, that result has been reversed, all without a new election or a vote in Parliament.
With the help of the country's king, politicians from the previous government return to power in a new coalition. I like Autocrats around the world and across the region, the new Malaysian leaders have used the coronavirus as a pretext to erode democratic norms, suspend the rule of law, and consolidate power.
Muhyiddin Yassin, the newly appointed prime minister, and his allies have benefited from restrictions designed to slow the spread of the virus, but which have also limited the ability of opponents to organize and challenge them.
The new ruling coalition includes former Prime Minister Najib Razak, accused of diverting billions of dollars from a government investment fund that he once controlled.
Najib, now a mere member of Parliament, attended Monday's session before going to court on Tuesday for a hearing in his corruption case. Faces dozens of criminal charges and multiple trials, assuming the new government continues to prosecute him.
"He will retain the money stolen by him and will be acquitted as well," wrote Mahathir, who will be 95 in July. "The public is upset and angry. Is this the type of justice that is practiced in Malaysia?
Mahathir, who was prime minister from 1981 to 2003, came out of retirement in 2018 to defeat Najib and his ethnic party, the United National Organization of Malaysia, in a surprising electoral victory.
But disputes within the Mahathir coalition, including over when he would step aside as his rival's prime minister, Anwar Ibrahim, helped topple the government in February after just 21 months.
Key members of the coalition defected, including Muhyiddin Yassin, who had sometimes been an ally of both Mr. Mahathir and Mr. Najib.
"This government may not be the government you voted for,quot; Muhyiddin said in a speech to the nation shortly after taking power. "But I want everyone to know that this government cares about you."
Malaysia's reign is a largely ceremonial position that rotates every five years among the country's nine hereditary sultans. But the Constitution gives the king an important power: to appoint a prime minister who, in his opinion, has the backing of the lower house of 224 members of Parliament. No vote is required.
In his speech to Parliament, the king explained that he had needed to step in and end the leadership stalemate.
"Surely, each contest will have a conclusion," he said. "The country's political disputes could not be allowed to rot without end."
Anwar, now the opposition leader, has called the new ruling coalition a "back door government,quot; that took power in "a coup."
"The issue of legitimacy is still pending," he said in an interview. "They don't even have the courage to taste their majority."
The timing of the pandemic helped Mr. Muhyiddin consolidate power despite having a large majority in Parliament.
He became prime minister just as the coronavirus was taking off in Malaysia, after a meeting of an Islamic revival group, Tablighi Jamaat, became One of the largest sources of spread of the virus in Southeast Asia.
Mr. Muhyiddin's government imposed social distancing measures that slowed the spread of the virus but also, conveniently, minimized opportunities for his opponents to mobilize against him.
He canceled the March session of Parliament due to the pandemic, and limits on public meetings have avoided the kind of protests that were seen in the Najib era, when tens of thousands of people took to the streets demanding his resignation.
Meanwhile, Mr. Muhyiddin has been generating support by delivering benefits to members of Parliament, making 73 of them ministers, deputy ministers, or special envoys. He also named at least 19 legislators for key positions in companies linked to the government. If your leadership ever comes to a vote, you need the support of only 113 lawmakers to retain power.
"Covid-19 allows them to do all kinds of monkey business," said James Chin, professor of Asian studies at the University of Tasmania. "Everything is at stake."
As of Thursday, the Malaysian Ministry of Health had registered a total of 7,057 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 114 deaths.
Parliament had to meet last week because it had not met in almost six months. Typically, sessions last for several days. But citing the risk of the virus, Muhyiddin kept the session short and refused to allow motions, including an attempt by Mahathir to request a vote of no confidence.
"We cannot accept the reasoning that due to the pandemic we can only meet for two hours," said Mr. Mahathir. he told reporters later. "This will mean the end of democracy, since we cannot speak as representatives of the people."
Perhaps the most important action of the new government to date has been to drop the five money laundering charges against Mr. Riza.
Mr. Riza, who produced "The Wolf of Wall Street," was accused of receiving $ 248 million from the investment fund his stepfather controlled, known as 1Malaysia Development Berhad. He faced five years in prison for each count and total penalties of up to $ 1.2 billion.
Under the terms of the layoff, you must return about $ 108 million, plus $ 57 million in assets that you had already lost to the United States Department of Justice. But in a summary of the settlement, the new attorney general, Idrus Harun, does not mention that Mr. Riza returns the remaining $ 83 million.
"I would never have sanctioned this deal," said Tommy Thomas, the former attorney general who oversaw Mr. Riza's prosecution under the previous government.
"It is a charming deal for Riza," said Thomas, "but terrible for Malaysia."