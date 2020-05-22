Detroit Pro-Tem City Council President secures 7,000 masks for inmates – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – Covid-19 does not take prisoners. The virus even shows up at the Wayne County Jail not only infecting inmates but also staff members.

Detroit City Council pro-Tem President Mary Sheffield is tasked with helping to curb the spread within the walls of the correction facility.

"There has been a scream from inmates that we need help. We need attention. We need equipment," Sheffield said.

The "Masks for Prisoners,quot; initiative is in full swing. With the help of General Motors, Sheffield secured 7,000 inmate masks along with 6,200 latex gloves and 150 deputy masks.

The initiative is aimed at reaching a group isolated from the population, giving them access to personal protective equipment in the midst of a pandemic.

"Therefore, we have more than enough masks so that, hopefully, inmates can have more than one and not have to worry about being left with nothing or sharing or whatever the situation is. We want to make sure they have a lot of masks to secure inside prisons, ”said Sheffield.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office has been in the headlines after Covid-19 claimed the lives of two sheriff's deputies and caused dozens to fall ill on both sides of the bars.

“Many times this population is forgotten and we know that during Covid-19 it is extremely important to give people the protection they need to stay safe. And as a former staff member of the Wayne County Jail, I know how important it is to make sure they are also protected, ”he said.

