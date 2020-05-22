Drake addresses "Kylie Jenner as a side piece,quot; Lyrics after an old song leaks

Last night, one of Drake's associates was playing his songs in addition to Future's. He was going through his catalog and admiring his music.

While celebrating the two rappers, an old song from three years ago leaked and some people were glancing at Drake.

In the song, he mentions Kylie Jenner and refers to her as a side piece. As the beat plays, he raps, "Kylie Jenner as a side piece," and Future comes up with the hook.

The powers that be must have gotten to their line very quickly because Drake turned to Instagram to address the issue. If you know Drake, he usually only addresses accusations and controversies in his songs.

He wrote: "A song that Mark ran last night on the nighttime sound set of night owls should not have been played," he said. "It is a song that leaked 3 years ago and was scrapped soon after," he added. One's father continued: “I was going too deep in the Drake / Future catalog. The last thing I want to do is wake up and make some of my friends feel disrespected. "In closing, he stated," I just had to say that to start the day. "

Drake is no stranger to controversial lyrics. Just a few months ago, he rapped, "Baby mama fluke, but I love her for who she is," in her song "When To Say When." So, it is understood why the fans took a look at it, when they heard this lyrics.

