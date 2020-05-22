Early hints of fame – The New York Times

Of course, this year, amid the pandemic, gatherings of family and friends must take place online. Rather than hugging classmates and celebrating years of hard work with teachers and mentors, the class of 2020 is marking this milestone with socially distant Zoom parties and virtual speeches. But even in this uncertain moment, the messages – of hope, possibility, using the gifts they have given you – remain timeless.
About two years ago, the file-narration team at The Times He began to examine some of the millions of photographs [old school prints, in paper folders] in our archives, a place we call "the morgue." We have uncovered many treasures as we explore the document's historical record, both visually and textually, but one type of finding has always struck us: the first or almost the first time that someone who became famous really caught the attention of the newspaper. They are beginning to take steps along the path that will lead them to be recognized.
There is Obama, at age 28, when he becomes the first black president of the Harvard Law Review. There's Meryl Streep, 27, who has starred in no less than six stage productions in her first year in New York. There's Eddie Murphy, age 19, fresh out of high school and a new cast member on "Saturday Night Live."
Sometimes our photographers captured these figures before taking that leap to stardom. Look at Patti Smith, in his jacket, white shirt, and tie. Months to go before the release of their debut album, "Horses. " She is at a rally, not on stage. But in a crowd of people, she stands out as the star she will become. She is already Patti Smith.
You leaf through these photographs and you see authenticity and passion. They are more than portraits of people who are about to be very successful and famous. There is a purity in these images. It seems that you are looking at the people who do what they love, before the world was looking and discovering who they are. This is a time when things started to change. They are in the process of converting.
Some of these stories feel eerily prophetic today. To 1991 An article about the painter Glenn Ligon tells us that the artist is 31 years old, a coveted place at the Whitney Biennial and a group exhibition in a TriBeCa gallery. The headline reads: "Lack of location is my location." It is a phrase that could resonate with all young people who had to drop out of school unexpectedly or are quarantined on the way home.
Changes in one's geography also offer the opportunity to change one's perspective. As Ligon told art critic Roberta Smith: “I grew up living in a housing project in the South Bronx and attending a private school on the West Side. Lack of location is my location. I'm always changing my mind and changing my mind. "
We hope that these images and stories are a reminder to our readers, whether or not they are part of the Class of 2020, that there is a kind of magic that arises at the start of a journey. And while this particular moment is unlike any that most of us have experienced in our lives, the obstacles, the obstacles, and the uncertainty are part of everyone's story.
When Ruth Bader Ginsburg was Hired as a professor at Columbia University in 1972, the headline read "Columbia Gets an Award for Finding Professors." What might have seemed at the time as a supreme achievement was, in fact, just one step on his long climb to even greater heights. And as anyone who knows the history of justice can attest, that escalation was not always easy. Although Ginsburg graduated tied for first place in his class, he told The Times that he couldn't get a job at a single law firm.
“At first, when the rejection notices started coming, she thought something might be wrong with her, but then, she said, 'When I received so many rejections, I thought it couldn't be that they didn't do me any good. it had to be something else & # 39; & # 39 ;, the newspaper reported. May this be a comfort to those who will be looking for a job in the coming months and years.
It is difficult to quantify the role of good fortune in the lives of the people who appear here. But they show that sometimes breaks do come. Among the cast of the 1956 film "The King and I," Rita Moreno stood out to Times critic Bosley Crowther, who noted that she played her small role gracefully and "a moving concern. "Only six years later, he would win an Academy Award for his role in,quot; West Side Story, "which is no longer part of the crowd but a bona fide star.
And their stories also remind us that those breaks don't magically happen: yes, there are some issues involved, but the opportunities may also require work and sacrifice to make them happen. While Ms. Streep marveled that she had been "shot with luck,quot; since she moved to town, she also noted that, despite her success, she still owed Yale Drama School thousands of dollars.
In fact, the class of 2020 has no idea what the future holds for them, and in this, they are not alone. "We are all being called to graduate, to step up to something, even though we don't know what," Oprah Winfrey told graduates in a Virtual start ceremony on Facebook this month. The people in these photographs show us that if you move forward with confidence and conviction, greatness, whatever your version of it, can follow.