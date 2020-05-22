Early hints of fame – The New York Times

It's graduation season, and luminaries like Tina Fey, Oprah, Tom Hanks, and Barack Obama are giving advice to graduates about starting their next chapter.

Of course, this year, amid the pandemic, gatherings of family and friends must take place online. Rather than hugging classmates and celebrating years of hard work with teachers and mentors, the class of 2020 is marking this milestone with socially distant Zoom parties and virtual speeches. But even in this uncertain moment, the messages – of hope, possibility, using the gifts they have given you – remain timeless.

Sometimes our photographers captured these figures before taking that leap to stardom. Look at Patti Smith, in his jacket, white shirt, and tie. Months to go before the release of their debut album, "Horses. " She is at a rally, not on stage. But in a crowd of people, she stands out as the star she will become. She is already Patti Smith.

You leaf through these photographs and you see authenticity and passion. They are more than portraits of people who are about to be very successful and famous. There is a purity in these images. It seems that you are looking at the people who do what they love, before the world was looking and discovering who they are. This is a time when things started to change. They are in the process of converting.

Changes in one's geography also offer the opportunity to change one's perspective. As Ligon told art critic Roberta Smith: “I grew up living in a housing project in the South Bronx and attending a private school on the West Side. Lack of location is my location. I'm always changing my mind and changing my mind. "

We hope that these images and stories are a reminder to our readers, whether or not they are part of the Class of 2020, that there is a kind of magic that arises at the start of a journey. And while this particular moment is unlike any that most of us have experienced in our lives, the obstacles, the obstacles, and the uncertainty are part of everyone's story.

“At first, when the rejection notices started coming, she thought something might be wrong with her, but then, she said, 'When I received so many rejections, I thought it couldn't be that they didn't do me any good. it had to be something else & # 39; & # 39 ;, the newspaper reported. May this be a comfort to those who will be looking for a job in the coming months and years.

And their stories also remind us that those breaks don't magically happen: yes, there are some issues involved, but the opportunities may also require work and sacrifice to make them happen. While Ms. Streep marveled that she had been "shot with luck,quot; since she moved to town, she also noted that, despite her success, she still owed Yale Drama School thousands of dollars.

