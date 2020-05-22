Edmunds: the best updated cars for 2020

In the life of each new vehicle between complete redesigns, there is usually an update or what's called a "mid-cycle update." An upgrade ranges from minor design tweaks to new engines and improved in-car technology. It is a way to keep a vehicle looking and feeling fresh after a few years on the market.

Knowing when these updates occur can provide you with a noticeably better vehicle. These models tend to come with new or more standard features. There's also a decent chance they'll be more reliable than previous model years, as the automaker has fixed many of the problems found in previous models. Edmunds experts selected five renovated 2020 vehicles that smart shoppers will want to see.

2020 AUDI Q7

The Audi Q7 is Edmunds' highest-rated three-row midsize luxury SUV and has been on sale since 2017. For 2020, Audi gave the Q7 a new grille, redesigned bumpers, and updated headlights. The interior now has a two-screen infotainment system and a new dash and center console.

While the two-screen setup looks great, some Edmunds editors found it cumbersome and overly complicated. Standard features now include three-zone automatic climate control and a panoramic sunroof. It is also available with the latest Audi driver aids. Audi has also replaced the Q7's supercharged V6 with a more powerful turbocharged V6. Initial manufacturer's suggested retail price: $ 55,795

2020 BMW 7 Series

The current version of BMW's flagship sedan debuted in 2016. The revamped 2020 7 Series receives both design and engine updates. The most notable style change is a larger grill. It is divisive but gives the Series 7 a different and bold design. You also get redesigned LED headlights and taillights, hood, bumpers, and front fenders.

The 7 Series is available with a variety of engines. A new turbocharged V8 generates 80 more horsepower than last year's V8. There's also an upgraded plug-in hybrid 7-series that is more powerful and can go 2 miles further with all-electric power than last year's model.

While we like the current 7 Series, the options add up quickly and can send the price within the six-figure range. MSRP: $ 87,795

2020 GMC Acadia

GMC last redesigned its mid-size SUV, the Acadia, for 2017. The 2020 update includes a revised styling, new powertrains, more useful tech features, and an outdoor AT4 trim level.

The standard Acadia doesn't look radically different from last year's model. There are new LED headlights, a new grille, and new front and rear bumpers. Inside, the Acadia gets a redesigned center console with additional storage space. The new AT4 finish provides a stronger look with a black chrome grille, plus special wheels and off-road tires.

Other changes include a new optional four-cylinder turbocharged engine. It slides between the low-power base engine and the high-end V6. It is a good choice for a combination of pleasant power and fuel efficiency. MSRP: $ 30,995

2020 Honda CR-V

The Honda CR-V is currently Edmunds' highest-rated small SUV. Its combination of space, power, comfort and fuel efficiency is unmatched. Now for 2020, the CR-V has an update that includes more standard driver aids and a new hybrid powertrain.

It also comes with a new look for the grille, tinted taillights, dark chrome exterior trim, and LED fog lights on all but the base trim. Inside, the CR-V includes a revised center console and an updated infotainment system, though even the graphics on the new system still look a bit dated. Honda includes driver aids such as traffic adaptive cruise control on all CR-V versions.

Additionally, Honda now offers a hybrid powertrain in the CR-V. In addition to improved fuel efficiency, the EPA estimates that you get 38 mpg in combined city / highway driving, the CR-V hybrid also generates more power than the standard CR-V. All-wheel drive is standard for the Hybrid, which is a boon for those who live in wet or snowy climates. MSRP: $ 26,170

Nissan Titan 2020

The second-generation Nissan Titan full-size pickup truck debuted in 2016. This 2020 update includes a revised styling, new technology and driver aids, and an updated engine.

Visually, the Titan 2020 is not a huge departure from last year's model. Inside is a redesigned center console for more storage space. However, we wish Nissan has spent some time updating the Titan's lackluster interior.

The Titan is upgraded with in-car technology, including an optional 9-inch touchscreen infotainment display with sharper graphics. It also includes new features, including automatic emergency braking and traffic adaptive cruise control, to help improve driver safety.

The Titan's 5.6-liter V8 has a slight boost in power plus a new nine-speed automatic transmission that should be smoother than the old seven-speed. MSRP: $ 37,785

EDMUNDS SAYS: Knowing when an automaker will come out with an updated version of a vehicle that interests you can be a bonus. These updated models generally have new technology features, improved efficiency, and updated style.

This story was provided to The Associated Press by the Edmunds automotive website. Reese Counts is editor of vehicle tests at Edmunds. Twitter: @rmcounts.