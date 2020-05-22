Emilia Fox to present Killers' footsteps for Channel 4 – Up News Info

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Emilia Fox, In The Footsteps of Killers

Silent witness Actress Emilia Fox is set to become a cold case detective for Channel 4 in an unscripted series titled In The steps of the assassins.

Produced by Alaska TV, the production team behind History’s Damian Lewis: Spy WarsThe three-part show will feature Fox and criminologist Professor David Wilson re-investigating historical crimes to uncover new evidence.

Alaska plans to shoot In The steps of the assassins Like a drama, watch the UK government's guidelines on social distancing and station production safety protocols.

Fox said: "We will use this platform to raise awareness and hopefully provide new evidence of these real crime cases that have gone unnoticed."

Alaska Creative Director Ian Lamarra added: "I am excited about this true crime series that looks and feels like a crime drama. I am sure that the combination of the enthusiasm and experience of Emilia and David in and out of the screen will draw fans of both genres to the show. "

Lamarra is the executive producer alongside Chris Fouracre, Paul Sommers, Fox and Wilson. Fatima Salaria commissioned the series for Channel 4. Abacus Media Rights will distribute internationally.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here