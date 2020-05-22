Emilia Fox to present Killers' footsteps for Channel 4 – Up News Info

Silent witness Actress Emilia Fox is set to become a cold case detective for Channel 4 in an unscripted series titled In The steps of the assassins.

Produced by Alaska TV, the production team behind History’s Damian Lewis: Spy WarsThe three-part show will feature Fox and criminologist Professor David Wilson re-investigating historical crimes to uncover new evidence.

Alaska plans to shoot In The steps of the assassins Like a drama, watch the UK government's guidelines on social distancing and station production safety protocols.

Fox said: "We will use this platform to raise awareness and hopefully provide new evidence of these real crime cases that have gone unnoticed."

Alaska Creative Director Ian Lamarra added: "I am excited about this true crime series that looks and feels like a crime drama. I am sure that the combination of the enthusiasm and experience of Emilia and David in and out of the screen will draw fans of both genres to the show. "

Lamarra is the executive producer alongside Chris Fouracre, Paul Sommers, Fox and Wilson. Fatima Salaria commissioned the series for Channel 4. Abacus Media Rights will distribute internationally.