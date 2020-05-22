Founder of MTO Dishes The DIRT. . . On how we get our stories!

Have you ever wondered how MTO News gets its stories? Well, MTO News founder Fred Mwangaguhunga discussed that and more in a new podcast, with
Here is the link to the podcast:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/secrets-behind-mediatakeouts-massive-success-founder/id1440209326?i=1000474983105
Here is a description of the episode:
MTO editor-in-chief Fred Mwangaguhunga pauses on the Hollywood Raw podcast to talk about the creation of the extremely popular gossip site and what fuels his ambition. The former lawyer talks about the celebrity names that drive the most traffic and how Media Take Out continues to thrive in such a saturated market.
And more about Hollywood Raw:
Dive into Hollywood unlike what you've done before. Real, raw and uncensored. Join us as we speak to celebrities who live their lives in front of the cameras AND hear the paparazzi behind those cameras. Discover the latest dish on your favorite celebrities and what they REALLY look like after filming stops. Presented by entertainment news veteran Dax Holt and New York photojournalist Adam Glyn.