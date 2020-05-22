Founder of MTO Dishes The DIRT. . . On how we get our stories!

Have you ever wondered how MTO News gets its stories? Well, MTO News founder Fred Mwangaguhunga discussed that and more in a new podcast, with

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/secrets-behind-mediatakeouts-massive-success-founder/id1440209326?i=1000474983105

MTO editor-in-chief Fred Mwangaguhunga pauses on the Hollywood Raw podcast to talk about the creation of the extremely popular gossip site and what fuels his ambition. The former lawyer talks about the celebrity names that drive the most traffic and how Media Take Out continues to thrive in such a saturated market.

