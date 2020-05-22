Instagram still seems to leak larger bodies

Image: AP

the Turing test declares artificial intelligence to be truly intelligent when a human cannot Distinguish a robot from a real person, and even when AI becomes as efficient as a human being at jobs like removing marked posts from social media, it's probably also ingrained with all the prejudices of its human creators.

For example, on Instagram, many plus-size influencers report that their images are deleted much more frequently than others who post similar content. Katana fatale saying Buzzfeed that a photo he took on vacation in Hawaii, a side view of his naked body, was removed for violating the terms of Instagram although it was not, in fact, in direct violation of any of Instagram's policies And it was quite similar to the images frequently published by influencers like Emily Ratajkowski who earn millions of likes:

"She had followed the guidelines of the Instagram community, which prohibit female nipples, sexual acts, genitalia, and close-ups of bare butts … So Fatale was confused as to why she was now being told that other rapes could have her account taken away, especially when other women seemed to be able to post similar images with zero problems. "

The reason for this targeting, according to experts, is Most likely, it is due to a combination of human and AI biases. Most social media companies rely on a combination of human and artificial intelligence to determine which marked images are removed, and over time the AI ​​"learns" what content to remove by scanning millions of images to recognize and filter potentially offensive content , like nipples or pornography. But since AI isn't possibly given a ton of content with larger-sized bodies, it's possible that never "learns" which of those bodies break the rules and which don't.

In March, Lizzo reported a similar issue on TikTok, asking why a video in which she was wearing a bikini was removed from the platform when videos of people in bikini are quite frequent in the app. WWhile the problem could be solved, experts say remedying it would be expensive and difficult, so social media companies are likely to prefer letting robots have their biases. Users on many social media platforms say their bodies have been censored, although there is no data specifically showing that AI has learned to filter out larger bodies.

However, if Microsoft's experiment in machine learning, a chatbot named Tay who Twitter I teach being vilely racist in a matter of minutes, anything proved, is that our machines are as good as the deeply flawed humans who create and teach them.