Jerry Seinfeld opens up to Howard Stern in Life, Kramer, Sitcoms – Up News Info

Howard Stern managed to get Jerry Seinfeld to reveal various truths during his SiriusXM session.
Among them:
*** Why there will never be another Jerry Seinfeld comedy: "I don't like watching older people on television. I don't want to inflict myself on people in a deteriorated state," Seinfeld said.
*** On why Seinfeld's Netflix comedy special, 23 hours to killIt will be the last: Stern said Seinfeld will not do another because he never wants to appear less than perfect. "I think you have me there," said Seinfeld. “I am a perfectionist that way. So obviously, I never did another television series. I am not going to try to beat that. I can't beat that. I already have the material to make another special. But I always like to give a little less than what you really want. A little less. We could have done one, two, three more years (of Seinfeld) The reason people still love that show is because we don't exhaust it. "
*** About the pandemic: "I don't care about the world," said Seinfeld. "I'm doing what I like. Do what you want, Howard. That's the genius of Howard Stern: I'm going to do it the way I want and that's what people respond to, that's what they like. They don't want to be cared for. They want you to take care of yourself. That's your art. " Seinfeld added: "When you are in a stressful situation, personally or in this case worldwide, you should always walk away."
*** About Andy Kaufman: "I adored Andy Kaufman," Seinfeld said, adding that he believed Kaufman may have been part of the main cast of Seinfeld, not just a guest in an episode or two. "You know, it's funny that you say that, because Michael Richards is one of those parts where you could never choose someone else. But now that you mention it, Andy could have made Kramer. It's the only other name I've heard, now that you mention it , that could have gotten Kramer out. That's interesting. "