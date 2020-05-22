Jerry Seinfeld opens up to Howard Stern in Life, Kramer, Sitcoms – Up News Info

Howard Stern managed to get Jerry Seinfeld to reveal various truths during his SiriusXM session.

Among them:

*** Why there will never be another Jerry Seinfeld comedy: "I don't like watching older people on television. I don't want to inflict myself on people in a deteriorated state," Seinfeld said.

*** On why Seinfeld's Netflix comedy special, 23 hours to killIt will be the last: Stern said Seinfeld will not do another because he never wants to appear less than perfect. "I think you have me there," said Seinfeld. “I am a perfectionist that way. So obviously, I never did another television series. I am not going to try to beat that. I can't beat that. I already have the material to make another special. But I always like to give a little less than what you really want. A little less. We could have done one, two, three more years (of Seinfeld) The reason people still love that show is because we don't exhaust it. "