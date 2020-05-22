Julie Fontaine steps out of her communications position on Netflix – Up News Info

Julie Fontaine, who joined Netflix in 2017, decided to leave the company. She will be leaving from the end of May.

Fontaine started on Netflix as vice president of film advertising and worked on all aspects of streamer presentations. No reason has been given for departure.

In his time on Netflix, Fontaine worked on advertising campaigns for Oscar winners. Rome and nominated for best film Marriage story, the Irish. Bird Box, Extraction, and Murder mystery.

Fontaine was previously at Lionsgate, where she served as Executive Vice President of Theater Advertising … She also worked as Vice President of National Advertising at Walt Disney Studios and for Miramax and Cowboy Pictures.

