Julio Franco, 61, shows off his old swing in KBO training video

Julio Franco can play baseball, or at least be in baseball form, forever.

Just look at the 61-year-old Franco standing in the batting box during training with the KBO Lotte Giants. It's his hitting coach.

It's not the highest bat speed, but come on, he's 61 and still has a professional-looking swing. He is probably the most game-ready hitting coach on the entire ball.

Franco's last MLB game was in September 2007, not long after his 49th birthday. His last professional game was just six years ago, for the independent (and now defunct) Fort Worth Cats. That was in his 55-year season. Counting the affiliated and unaffiliated ball, he has played in 3,595 games in his baseball life, which started in 1978.

With that change and some time, who can say that he can't record a few more games on a return to KBO? (Yeah, come back; he played in the league 20 years ago. He's been everywhere, man.) If the Giants need a DH or pinch hitter, maybe Franco can show, and not just tell, how to handle a left-hander.