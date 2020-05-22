Khashoggi's son says family forgives his father's killers

Khashoggi, a prominent Saudi journalist who fled the kingdom during the rise of his powerful crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, and published critical columns about him in The Washington Post, was killed and dismembered in October 2018 by Saudi Arabian agents at the Consulate. of Saudi Arabia in Istanbul.
The court classified the case in a way that it left open the possibility that Mr. Khashoggi's heirs would forgive the assassins, sparing them the sword. In a declaration Posted on Twitter, the son, Salah Khashoggi, essentially completed that process, citing a verse from the Koran praising forgiveness and saying that the family expected to be rewarded by God for their good deed.
Salah Khashoggi lives in Saudi Arabia, raising the possibility that forgiveness has been forced. He and his three brothers have received Tens of thousands of dollars and millions in real estate from the kingdom's rulers as compensation for the murder of his father. Jamal Khashoggi's other sons, a son and two daughters, have recently been silent about their father's case.
The result will have to be made official in court, but human rights experts and associates of Jamal Khashoggi, along with his fiancee, Hatice Cengiz, immediately condemned the events at the time of his death. They have accused the Saudis of protecting Mr. Khashoggi's killers from responsibility.
Agnes Callamard, a United Nations expert on extrajudicial executions who investigated the murder of Mr. Khashoggi, wrote on Twitter: "#SaudiArabia has repeatedly demonstrated that it will not give justice to #JamalKhashoggi." This is the last piece of the puzzle of Saudi impunity, the final act of the parody of justice being played out in front of a global audience. "
The Central Intelligence Agency concluded that Prince Mohammed, a son of the Saudi king and the de facto ruler of the kingdom, had more probably ordered the murder. Saudi authorities have insisted that the prince had no prior knowledge of the plot against Khashoggi, and said that his murder was not premeditated.
Arab News, a Saudi newspaper, wrote Friday that the five men under sentence of death could face other punishments, but gave no details.
Many Saudis and United States officials assume that the gifts given to Salah Khashoggi and his brothers were intended to persuade him to publicly forgive his father's killers.
But the forgiveness, announced during the closing days of the holy month of Ramadan, when many Muslims dedicate themselves to charity and other good deeds, is unlikely to mitigate criticism of how the Saudis have handled the case.
"Jamal Khashoggi has become a bigger international symbol than any of us, admired and loved," said Cengiz, Mr. Khashoggi's fiancee, wrote on Twitter on Friday. "We will not forgive the murderers or those who ordered the murder."
