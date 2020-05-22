Lady Gaga says she was "too embarrassed,quot; to befriend Ariana Grande. Here's why!

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande are friends these days, but it actually took them a while to get close! This is why!

There is no doubt that the two artists have crossed paths many times in their careers, usually at music awards shows!

However, Lady Gaga explained that she was "too embarrassed,quot; to befriend Ari for a long time!

During a new interview for Apple Beats 1, he told Zane Lowe that he simply feared that he would end up being a bad influence on the younger star.

However, Ariana did not give up and did her best to get close to the other celebrity and now they are finally friends.

‘She was very persistent. I tried again and again to be a friend of mine. And I was too embarrassed to hang out with her, because I didn't want to project all this negativity into something that was healing and so beautiful, "the artist revealed during the interview.

Gaga mentioned that Ariana has been through "very difficult things to prove life,quot;, probably referring to the tragedy of the concert bombings and losing her ex to an overdose, among other things.

So with that said, there is no doubt that Ari is very tough, so she didn't give up and eventually called me on the phone. She was, "You are hiding." And I was like, "I'm hiding." I'm totally hidden. "And then this friendship blossomed."

What a sweet story! Their friendship also led the two singers to collaborate on their new song titled Rain on Me!

Gaga apparently wrote it that same night they became friends!

She also talked about her music and how it is a way of "working through pain," revealing that Free Woman, for example, allowed her to process the trauma of being sexually assaulted by a music producer.

Ad %MINIFYHTMLd160da89cb201912a6eb1f66144342a413%

‘It has aggravated all my feelings about life, feelings about the world, feelings about the industry, what I had to compromise and overcome to get to where I am. And when I was finally able to celebrate, I just said: You know what? I am nothing without a steady hand. I am nothing unless I know I can. I am still something if I do not have a man, I am a free woman. I can't tell you how healing it was for me, "she shared.



Post views:

0 0