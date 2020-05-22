Listen to the new song by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande & # 39; Rain On Me & # 39;

Take your umbrella, because tonight's forecast requires Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande!
Pop superstars have blessed fans with "Rain On Me," the second single from Gaga's upcoming sixth studio album, Chromatic.
The highly anticipated song was greeted with much praise from Little Monsters and Arianators, who have always dreamed of collaborating with the stars. Before its release, Gaga spoke about the inspiration for "Rain On Me,quot; and the "healing process,quot; that she and Ariana underwent to make pop music magic.
"It was so beautiful," said Gaga. Zane Lowe from Apple Beats 1, "very healing process for me too. Not necessarily having a female artist to guide me when I got there, and being able to be with her and hug her and say, 'Whatever you feel chains you, any cultural construction pop that you think you have to fulfill, I would like you to forget about her and be yourself ".
"That woman has gone through some really tough, really tough life tests," added Gaga. "And her ability to keep going. When she entered the studio, she was still crying and she wasn't. And she said, 'You'll be fine. Call me, here's my number.'"
The 34-year-old "Bad Romance,quot; singer described Ariana, 26, as "very persistent,quot; in trying to forge a friendship.
But as Gaga revealed in the interview, "I was too embarrassed to date her, because I didn't want to project all this negativity into something that was healing and so beautiful."
The two eventually teamed up and recorded "Rain On Me," which Gaga said has deep roots in their own struggles.
"It is an analogue of tears like rain. And you know it's also a metaphor, it's the amount of alcohol I was taking to make me drowsy. I prefer to be dry. I prefer not to drink, but I'm not dead yet. I'm still alive. Rain down on me. Well, I'm going to keep drinking. This song has a lot of layers, "he shared.
Listen to "Rain On Me,quot; above and get ready to hit the dance floor, the one in your living room, of course.
Chromatic hit the airwaves on May 29.
