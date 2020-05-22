Listen to the new song by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande & # 39; Rain On Me & # 39;

Take your umbrella, because tonight's forecast requires Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande!

Pop superstars have blessed fans with "Rain On Me," the second single from Gaga's upcoming sixth studio album, Chromatic.

The highly anticipated song was greeted with much praise from Little Monsters and Arianators, who have always dreamed of collaborating with the stars. Before its release, Gaga spoke about the inspiration for "Rain On Me,quot; and the "healing process,quot; that she and Ariana underwent to make pop music magic.

"It was so beautiful," said Gaga. Zane Lowe from Apple Beats 1, "very healing process for me too. Not necessarily having a female artist to guide me when I got there, and being able to be with her and hug her and say, 'Whatever you feel chains you, any cultural construction pop that you think you have to fulfill, I would like you to forget about her and be yourself ".