Live stock market news during the coronavirus pandemic

Meat rationing. Fighting for the masks. Running out of crucial medications. The early scarcity of the pandemic [swabs, toilet paper, fans] was an omen, not an aberration. We still do not have enough good evidence. Our long-exploded national pantry lacks the essentials. Come to think of it, it's also missing some nonessentials. Just try to buy a bicycle.

