Live stock market news during the coronavirus pandemic

Shares drop after China announces plans to tighten its grip.
Hong Kong shares fell more than 5 percent on Friday, which led other global indexes lower, after Chinese leaders announced plans to strengthen their control over the territory and increase government spending to combat the economic impact of coronavirus.
European markets were trading around 1 percent lower, following declining stocks in China, Taiwan and South Korea. Futures markets forecast that Wall Street would open lower on Friday.
Other markets also expressed concern, as the prices of US Treasury bonds. USA They rose and oil futures fell.
The losses came amid concerns about the future of Hong Kong, a Chinese city that operates under its own laws and has its own independent judicial system. China's announcement signaled a possible downsizing of that state and could spark protests such as those that rocked the city's streets last year and sent shares lower over the summer.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index ended the day 5.6 percent lower, with property companies among the biggest declines.
The massive sale also came after China announced plans to increase deficit public spending to help combat the economic effects of the coronavirus. Authorities said Friday that Beijing will increase the deficit this year to "more than 3.6 percent,quot; to shore up the economy, and spend another $ 140 billion on the stimulus effort.
While significant, that plan falls short proportionally of what other governments around the world have spent to combat the global economic crisis related to the outbreak.
Chinese officials declined to set an economic growth target for this year and outlined plans to increase public spending, as they continue to look for ways to recover from the economic cost of the coronavirus.
In his annual report to Chinese lawmakers on Friday, Prime Minister Li Keqiang said that the country's leaders refused to set a goal for the first time in years "because our country will face some factors that are difficult to predict in its development due to the great uncertainty. " on the Covid-19 pandemic and the global economic and trade environment. "
China's economy contracted in the first three months of the year compared to the previous year, the first decline in the modern era, after efforts to combat the outbreak froze vast parts of its industrial machine.
China's growth target represents an indicator of how the country's leaders view the going economy, and its official figures, which most economists consider too soft and steady to be precise, generally meet or exceed the target. In recent years, targets have decreased as China's economy slowed, offering a range rather than a specific figure to give policymakers more flexibility. Last year, it set a growth target of 6% to 6.5%.
Mr. Li's report said China would increase government spending by $ 140 billion to fuel growth, in addition to issuing a similar amount in bonds for coronavirus recovery efforts. While significant, spending represents about 2 percent of China's annual economic output, a smaller proportion compared to what other countries have done.
Logistics, the science of doing Thing A and delivering it to Point B, had become a national art form, the corporate response to jazz, comedy, and end zone dancing. The United States was like an operating system that was updated so regularly that its design and endless improvements were taken for granted.
Now, the heart of the great American logistics machine is beating slowly and erratically, and in some places it has undergone complete cardiac arrest, writes David Segal.
Meat rationing. Fighting for the masks. Running out of crucial medications. The early scarcity of the pandemic [swabs, toilet paper, fans] was an omen, not an aberration. We still do not have enough good evidence. Our long-exploded national pantry lacks the essentials. Come to think of it, it's also missing some nonessentials. Just try to buy a bicycle.
The country is failing a curriculum that it basically wrote. Which is puzzling. American logistics supremacy has been a cover letter for decades, even among people unfamiliar with the L word.
Facebook will allow many of its employees to work from home permanently, announced Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook's chief executive officer, during a staff meeting that was streamed live on his Facebook page.
The social media giant sent its employees home in March when the coronavirus began to spread in the United States. Mr. Zuckerberg said the temporary changes caused by the virus prompted the company to reevaluate its requirement that employees work in a shared office. In a decade, he said, up to half of the company's more than 45,000 employees would work from home.
Facebook will start by allowing new hires who are senior engineers to work remotely, and then allow current employees to apply for permission to work from home if they have positive performance reviews.
Mr. Zuckerberg's announcement remained similar decisions on Twitter and payments company Square, both led by Jack Dorsey. Mr. Dorsey said last week that employees of his companies would be allowed to work from home indefinitely. At Google, employees have been told they can work from home until the end of the year.
Shares on Wall Street fell on Thursday, retreating after major benchmarks had recovered the day before.
The S,amp;P 500 fell less than 1 percent, and global benchmarks were also lower. It has been a turbulent week for the markets, with stocks alternating between profit and loss every day until the moment investors evaluated new economic developments and the prospect of companies reopening their doors to customers.
On Thursday, data on jobless claims from the Labor Department showed that the increase in layoffs had reached more than 38 million in nine weeks.
But Europe's economic data provided more optimism. A monthly avalanche of European purchasing managers index reports showed that business activity was slowly recovering: The eurozone manufacturing index hit 39.5 points, higher than expected and up from 33.4 last month, while the services index rose to 28.7 from 12.0 last month.
In Asia, monthly trade figures in Japan showed a drop of nearly 22 percent from a year ago, underscoring the weak demand for goods made by the country's factories. The heated rhetoric in Washington against China raised the prospect that relations between the world's two largest economies would deteriorate further. Investors are also concerned about worsening tensions. between China and Australia, a country that depends on Chinese demand to feed large parts of its economy.
Catch up – this is what's happening.
Lululemon, the athleisure company known for its $ 100 yoga pants, He said he hoped to have 70 percent of its stores reopened in the coming weeks with new safeguards in place. He plans to add cashless payments "where allowed,quot; and ask staff to "declare a daily health statement before each shift." The company, which had 491 stores worldwide as of February 2, said it had reopened 150 locations and will reopen 200 more over the next two weeks. The company declined to share details about what constituted the health statement or about specific openings in the United States.
The reports were contributed by David Segal, Mohammed Hadi, Kate Conger, Sapna Maheshwari, Carlos Tejada, Daniel Victor and Kevin Granville.