Microsoft Solitaire turns 30 today and still has 35 million monthly players

From microsoft Lonely The game turns 30 today. Microsoft celebrates the occasion with a world record attempt for most games Microsoft Solitaire completed in one day. 35 million people still play Lonely monthly, according to Microsoft, with more than 100 million hands played daily worldwide.

Microsoft Solitaire It was originally included as part of Windows 3.0 in 1990, specifically designed to teach users how to use a mouse. Grabbing virtual cards and snapping them into place taught the basics of drag and drop in Windows, which we still use today in many parts of the operating system.

Microsoft Solitaire, originally known as Windows Solitaire, is one of the most played games in the world, since it was distributed in all versions of Windows for more than two decades. That means it's been bundled on over a billion PCs, and it just stopped being a dedicated part of Windows with the release of Windows 8 in 2012.

Microsoft intern Wes Cherry initially programmed the game, and pixel art and Mac GUI pioneer Susan Kare designed the original deck of cards. Cherry initially programmed a "boss mode,quot; in Windows Solitaire, with a fake spreadsheet designed to trick bosses and coworkers. Microsoft had Cherry remove the boss mode from the game before its release. If he had remained, he could have saved a man from being fired by the former mayor of New York City, Michael Bloomberg.

Lonely Today, millions of people continue to play actively around the world, thanks to its broad appeal. He was even inducted into the World Video Game Hall of Fame last year. Microsoft has localized the game in 65 languages ​​and is played in more than 200 markets. Microsoft Solitaire It only got its first major update in 2012, coinciding with its removal from Windows 8 in a separate app. The new app included five new game modes, daily challenges, competitive events, integration with Xbox Live, and even the ability to choose a difficulty.

This standalone application also led to Lonely it returned as part of Windows 10 in 2015. It is now also available on all major OS platforms. If you want to help Microsoft achieve your record attempt, Microsoft Solitaire it is now available on Windows, iOS, Android and even on the web.