More Jamal Adams trade rumors put safety Jets tenure down another cycle

Have you lost count of the mood swings in the relationship between Jamal Adams and the Jets' office (s)? If so, just know that everything is drifting towards Splitsville, as reported Thursday.

Conversations about a contract extension have stalled, and CEO Joe Douglas is doing more than just listening to commercial offers, someone (or someone) leaked to veteran NFL scribe Gary Myers and Rich Cimini of ESPN. More than half of the league has expressed interest in a deal, according to Cimini, although Douglas allegedly has no intention of moving his defender All-Pro.

Fans remember the drama at last year's NFL trade deadline when it seemed possible that Adams was heading to the Cowboys from his hometown. Dallas speculation came up again on Thursday along with the leaks, of course. They also recall that Adams said he wanted to play in New Jersey for a long time despite that.

It is understandable that Douglas is not interested in an extension at this time; He has Adams under the team's control until 2021 after choosing his fifth-year option at $ 9.86 million, and he can franchise him for the 2022 season. Adams naturally wants to avoid all of that and make a deal before the start of this season.

So the parties reportedly don't get along and an operation is once again an option. It is another "down,quot; after an "up,quot; in the history between player and team.

August 2018

Adams was at the top as the "President,quot; of New Jack City, the nickname given to the Jets' ultra-confident young high school. Adams was entering his second NFL season after a decent rookie campaign. He was seen as the emotional leader of the unit.

"You definitely have to have that arrogance, that energy," Adams told SN. "Running to the ball, playing with that nasty mindset. Since … I got here, that's always been the mindset. It's never a different mindset, in the last year or the year before. We always have to maintain that mindset."

The bravado of the unit faded. Adams made it to the Pro Bowl for the first time, but the Jets finished 4-12. Free safety Marcus Maye played in just six games because of injuries, and the pass defense was in the middle of the pack in net yards allowed per attempt. The Jets fired coach Todd Bowles after the season and replaced him with Adam Gase.

October 30, 2019

Douglas abruptly replaced Mike Maccagnan as general manager last June; In the middle of fall, the former Eagles executive was doing his due diligence to improve the list. Adams understood that Douglas had a job to do, but was still "sore,quot; that the office had entertained the idea of ​​an exchange.

"I stay at a high level. The Rams don't serve Aaron Donald. The Patriots don't serve Tom Brady." said after the deadline.

But Douglas answered Adams' calls, and he appears to be on the phone again.

November 13, 2019

Two weeks after the deadline, it arrived the "Jet for life,quot; riff. Adams responded to team CEO Christopher Johnson, declaring his desire to keep Adams green forever. Adams also vaguely expressed his belief that some larger forces were at stake.

"It's a bigger purpose, you know what I mean?" he said. "People may not know why right now, but I see that it's a bigger purpose, it's bigger than me, and I want to be a part of it."

Adams helped the Jets hit a 6-2 record in the second half of the season after a horrendous 1-7 start. It ended with a second Pro Bowl nod and his first All-Pro pick. That effort was surely worth some money and long-term security.

January 29, 2020

Adams told reporters that negotiations on a new contract had begun. Then clarified on Twitter that the discussions were "small,quot; and that the parties were not yet "in detailed talks,quot;. Still, "Prez,quot; was waiting to get paid.

"I hope it extends this offseason. I want to be in New York!" he wrote.

Pretty good place for a 24 year old to be.

May 20, 2020

Adams is more of a "Jet for now,quot; than a "Jet for life,quot; after Thursday's leaks. Douglas said in his prior availability to the media last month that he had made it known that "the plan would be for Jamal to be here in the long term," but also said he would listen if a team called about a possible exchange.

Well, plans often change, and now Douglas may be talking a little bit more about those calls that are supposedly coming in.

Was this whole leak an attempt to bring the relationship back to a midpoint or to bring it closer to the cliff? It could go in any direction.