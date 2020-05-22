Netflix will automatically cancel "hundreds of thousands" of inactive accounts

Netflix has announced that it will automatically begin to cancel accounts that have been inactive for long periods of time.

Users who have been inactive for a year or more will receive a notification from the company, asking if they want to continue with their subscription. This will probably take the form of an email.

If the user does not respond at all, or responds that they want to suspend their subscription, Netflix will deactivate their account.





Later, if a deactivated user wants to reopen an account, the streaming service will have retained their old viewing history and preferences.

Product innovation director Eddy Wu wrote in a blog post on the Netflix website: “Do you know that feeling of sinking when you realize you've logged into something but haven't used it in a long time? On Netflix, the last thing we want is for people to pay for something they aren't using. "

He continued, "So we're asking everyone who hasn't seen anything on Netflix for a year since they joined to confirm that they want to keep their membership. And we will do the same to anyone who has stopped watching for over two years." .

Members will start seeing these emails or app notifications this week. If they do not confirm that they wish to continue subscribing, we will automatically cancel their subscription. If someone changes their mind later, it's really easy to restart Netflix. "

Wu mentioned that inactive accounts, although they only represent less than 0.5 percent of Netflix's subscriber base, still constitute "a few hundred thousand" of customers.