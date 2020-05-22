New Facebook Messenger security features should protect you from scammers – BGR

The new security features of Facebook Messenger will improve protections for minors and adults when it comes to unwanted chat requests.

Facebook developed new machine learning-powered security tips that will continue to work after the service gets its promised end-to-end encryption.

The new security features will offer users tips on how to handle suspicious people who contact them through Messenger.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

Facebook has just launched Messenger Rooms, a video chat feature that works just like Zoom, and you don't even need a Facebook account to use it.

That's not the only new trick for Messenger users, though, as Facebook on Thursday announced new security features meant to protect users against unwanted chat requests, whether from predators targeting minors or scammers looking for it. of new victims. The new features work with machine learning and will work even after Messenger gets end-to-end encryption.

Facebook has turned to strong privacy features in recent years and promised that all of its communication apps will receive the same end-to-end encryption as WhatsApp. The idea behind the project is to allow all users of Facebook applications, including Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram, to communicate with each other securely. It may take a while to get there, but Facebook is preparing for that future by implementing additional security measures for Messenger.

The features have been in testing on Android since March and will be implemented on iPhone next week. The tools were developed "with machine learning that analyzes behavioral cues like an adult sending lots of friend requests or messages to people under the age of 18," Facebook explained. That way, the features will also work with end-to-end encryption.

Security notices will appear in a chat and will provide helpful advice to people who may be chatting with a suspicious account. Users will be able to block or ignore someone "when something doesn't seem right,quot;.

The new feature "educates people under the age of 18 to be cautious when interacting with an adult they may not know and empowers them to take action before responding to a message." Facebook says it is working with experts to keep minors safe. Messenger already has protections for minors that can limit the contact of adults with whom they are not connected. Machine learning helps Facebook detect and disable adult accounts that interact with children inappropriately.

%MINIFYHTMLcd1f935f6c7b7f30b6726ad5698992b013%

Messenger's new security tools should also help people avoid scams and imposters, as in the example above. "These accounts can be difficult to identify at first, and the results can be expensive," says Facebook. "Our new security advisories also help educate people on ways to detect scams or imposters and help them take steps to avoid costly interaction."

Facebook application on iPhone. Image Source: Jenny Kane / AP / Shutterstock