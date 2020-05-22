New MDH antibody studies include neighborhood visits, voluntary testing – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Minnesota Department of Health is launching three new antibody studies that include widespread blood tests.

The first study is being conducted by the University of Minnesota. They will begin testing for voluntary antibodies in supermarkets and healthcare workers.

The second study will use leftover plasma from blood bank donors to get an idea of ​​what proportion has been exposed to the virus.

The third study will be the MDH version of the CASPER study, which stands for "Community Assessment for Public Health Emergency Response." Typically, it is a survey used to quickly collect data in neighborhoods after natural disasters. But in this case, MDH will use it to collect data on the virus, according to epidemiologist and medical director Ruth Lynfield.

"We would ask them questions about the symptoms and ask them some additional questions, but we would also include that antibody test," Lynfield said.

She says they will divide the state into seven regions and try to select random homes in as many neighborhoods as they can.

Before they start knocking on people's doors, they will advertise for people to find out before it starts.

"We can involve the community and involve those who want to get involved, and it's not just a random person knocking on your door," said Lynfield.

All antibody tests offered in these studies will be voluntary. The goal is for MDH to learn more about the spread of COVID-19 in Minnesota to better prepare for a second wave of the virus.

"I think this will provide an idea to help us," he said.

These studies are likely to begin within the next month, and Lynfield says two more waves of these say the studies will take place in the fall and spring of 2021.

Minnesota will be the third state to use the CASPER study for COVID-19 data research, and the second state to use this method to collect blood tests.

Lynfield says the voluntary antibody test would be brought directly to people's homes. And to make it even easier, MDH hopes to be able to offer this blood test as a simple finger prick.

