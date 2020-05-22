NFL games without fans & # 39; wouldn't be fun & # 39 ;, says Rams star Aaron Donald

Rams star Aaron Donald said playing NFL games without fans amid the coronavirus pandemic "would not be fun."

Los Angeles is slated to open its 2020 NFL campaign against the Cowboys at the new SoFi Stadium on September 13. It remains to be seen if fans will be able to attend NFL games as the COVID-19 crisis continues to wreak havoc across the world. NFL teams have just started returning to their facilities this week.

MORE: Eric Dickerson Says New Rams Uniforms Look Like Surf Team

Donald is not a fan of playing behind closed doors.

"Fans are needed to play a game," the All-Pro defensive tackle told reporters Thursday via video conference. "I don't see how you can play a game without fans, I feel like that takes the excitement and fun out of the game."

%MINIFYHTMLa7926f12c7cd08a3f78400870a807f2a13%

"I feel like the fans are what draws you. The fans are what make the game exciting. The fans will give you that extra juice when you are tired and fatigued, when you make that big play and hear 80,000 fans go crazy. That it just gets you excited. "

Donald added: "You practice, and practice is practice. And then you prepare to play a game and be on a big stage and play in front of a crowd.

"There's just no emotion (without fans). It wouldn't be fun for me. I don't think it's fun to play a football game without fans."