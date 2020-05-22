NHLPA board vote on playoff format to return, AP source says – Up News Info

The NHL Players Association executive board is voting on a 24-team playoff proposal as the return-to-play format, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday night because the vote was still ongoing. The voting results could be available as early as Friday night.

Even if the executive board votes to approve the format, it doesn't seal the deal for the NHL season to resume. The league and the players union still need to negotiate other details, including health and safety protocols.

But the format is a substantial piece of the return-to-game puzzle to award the Stanley Cup this season.

Under the proposed plan agreed by the Joint NHL / NHLPA Return to Play Committee, the top four teams in each of the Eastern and Western Conferences would play each other to seed while the remaining 16 teams will face off in a series of best five. play-in round to establish the final 16.

That would mean goodbye to Boston, Tampa Bay, Washington and Philadelphia in the east and defending champion St. Louis, Colorado, Vegas and Dallas in the west. Pittsburgh, Carolina, the islanders and rangers of New York, Toronto, Columbus, Florida and Montreal would also do it in the east and Edmonton, Nashville, Vancouver, Calgary, Winnipeg, Minnesota, Arizona and Chicago in the west.

If the NHLPA executive board and the league board of governors approve the plan, it will be determined who will return. Where, when, and how, including how many cities will host games, quarantine regulations, and testing, has yet to be determined.

"Nothing is really safe until it's true, so things can change so quickly and they have different things," Flyers Return to Game committee member James van Riemsdyk said Wednesday. "We are trying to keep so many options open and navigate through different things and hopefully have a vision that is obviously first and foremost health and safety for everyone."