Pac-Man will be playable on Twitch starting June

Pac-man It will be a playable game on Twitch starting in June, Bandai Namco and Amazon Games announced today. To play the Twitch version of the game, call Pac-Man Live StudioYou will only need to navigate to the dedicated Twitch channel for the game when it is available, although you can only play it in a web browser.

Don't worry, you'll be able to play the original Pac-Man mazes in Pac-Man Live Studio & # 39; s Classic mode But there will be other modes too. In Endless Mode, up to four people can play together, try to climb a world leaderboard, and compete for a high score, but you will only have one life per level. In Studio mode, you can create and share mazes, and you can see the game's maze editor in the screenshot below. And in Select mode, up to four players can try to score high in community-created mazes.

Image: Bandai Namco and Amazon Games

Twitch is known as a destination for video game viewing, and has hosted a number of creator-led interactive streams, such as the Pokémon Twitch Plays. But Pac-Man Live Studio It will be the first game integrated directly into the platform. That raises the intriguing possibility that other games could be added to Twitch in the future, making it a place to watch. and play games.

There are also rumors that Amazon is preparing its own Stadia-like cloud gaming service that will integrate with Twitch, meaning that it could one day play more graphically intensive games than Pac-man directly from a Twitch channel. (Amazon & # 39; s Melting pot, His new free hero shooter that is only available on Steam right now comes to mind as a potential candidate for something like this.)

If you need to get your Pac-man fix before Pac-Man Live Studio is available on Twitch, you can spend part of your Friday in one of my favorite places on the Internet, the Pac-man Google doodle.