Patrick Mahomes contract: Chiefs CEO says extension talks to start this summer

Patrick Mahomes won't arrive in NFL free agency until 2022, but Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt has no intention of allowing that to happen.

The Chiefs exercised their fifth-year option on the star quarterback for 2021, worth $ 24.8 million, in April. The 24-year-old Mahomes is slated to earn $ 2.7 million in the 2020 season ($ 5.3 million cap) when he enters the final year of his original four-year, $ 16.4 million contract.

Hunt wants to get to work on a new deal soon.

"The negotiations are something we're going to be getting into this summer," Hunt said Thursday while participating in a Facebook Live event with Dallas radio station KRLD-FM. "But what (Mahomes) has said and what we have said, both sides is, he wants to be a Kansas City Chief for life, and that is our mentality as well. We want him to play his entire career in Kansas City, and for that's what we're going to shoot. "

Mahomes is the first quarterback in league history to earn league MVP and Super Bowl honors before turning 25.

He won the 2018 MVP award in his first season as a starter and joined Peyton Manning as the only quarterbacks to throw at least 50 touchdowns and 5,000 yards in a single season.

Mahomes helped recover the Chiefs from double-digit deficits in each of their three playoff victories last season, including a 31-20 victory over the 49ers in Super Bowl 54 last February.