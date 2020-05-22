Philippine lawmaker proposes taxes on tech giants to finance fight against virus – Latest news

A Filipino lawmaker has introduced a bill in parliament aimed at taxing big tech companies like Facebook, Alphabet & # 39; s Google and YouTube, and OTT platforms, to raise funds to fight the coronavirus.

The bill seeks to raise 29 billion pesos ($ 571 million) by imposing a value-added tax on digital services provided in the Philippines, a key growth area for e-commerce transactions, as its people are among the world's heaviest users of social media.

"We spend to fight COVID-19 and we need more to continue fighting against it and recover," Congressman Joey Salceda, lead author of the bill, told Reuters.

"It sends a strong signal to the world that the Philippines is ready for digital transformation. We are putting our taxes in order."

Starting next year, Salceda said, the funds raised from the new taxes will also be used to fund digital programs such as a national broadband and digital learning project, to fill the educational gap caused by school closings.

But it may take some time before the proposal is slated for debate, as lawmakers are busy deliberating on an economic stimulus package to boost the Philippine economy, devastated by pandemic-induced blockades.

Google, Netflix and Spotify were not immediately available for comment. Facebook declined to comment.

The Philippines has recorded 13,434 virus infections, including 846 deaths and 3,000 recoveries, and has conducted nearly 208,000 tests among its population of more than 107 million.

Last week, neighboring Indonesia announced plans for 10% VAT on digital products starting in July, to boost revenue amid the pandemic. Southeast Asian regulators held talks last year about a regional effort to further tax tech giants.

