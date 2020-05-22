Players union responds to MLB health and safety proposal to delay 2020 baseball season

The Major League Baseball Players Association responded Thursday afternoon to the league's proposed medical and safety protocols to open the 2020 season amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, a union official confirmed.

"The union has spent the past few days carefully reviewing the handbook and seeking feedback from its medical experts and players across the league, including a 3 1/2 hour video conference with more than 100 player leaders on Monday night," he said. the official.

The union's response to MLB was described as "comprehensive,quot;, with questions, suggestions, and requests for clarification on issues such as frequency of testing, protocols for positive testing, presence of medical personnel on site, protections for players from high risk and family members, access to pre and post game therapies and disinfection protocols.

The league submitted its original proposal, a highly detailed 67-page manual covering topics such as testing, social distancing guidelines, and risk mitigation, on Friday.

Baseball hopes to open its season around July 4, preceded by a roughly three-week "Spring Training 2.0,quot; that begins in mid-June, giving teams until about the first week of June to reach a agreement. The sport hopes to play in as many teams' home stadiums as possible, with no fans present at least in the early stages.

The MLBPA began disseminating the document to its 1,200 members shortly after receiving it, commissioning a Spanish version for its Latin American players, and consulted with its own set of medical experts.

As the document made clear, playing a 2020 season will require significant behavior modifications for players and all essential personnel allowed in stadiums. Players, for example, would be prohibited from spitting or swapping those five shocks, and would be discouraged from bathing or using hydrotherapy pools in stadiums. Players will also be asked not to leave their hotel rooms while on the road.

%MINIFYHTML7f07f4e3596ff87704528eabe123771d13%

A central facet of the MLB proposal was a test program in which players and other essential personnel on the field would be evaluated several times a week. However, Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout is among those wondering if that frequency is enough, and told ESPN this week: "I don't see us playing without testing every day."

Another union concern is that the MLB testing program, which would run in the same Utah laboratory that administers the sport's drug testing program, would divert critical resources from the general public, a factor MLB sought to address in its Proposal when requesting more The tests will be available in all major league cities.

If the parties agree on protocols to start the season, the controversial player compensation issue would still need to be resolved, which has grown into a public dispute in recent weeks.

The owners, anticipating a decrease in revenue from fanless games, want players to accept a reduction in wages, in addition to what the parties agreed to in March, asking players to receive prorated portions of their 2020 based wages In the number of games played – while the union maintains that the issue of compensation has already been resolved in the March agreement.

The owners last week were about to propose a 50-50 revenue split between owners and players, but when details of the proposal leaked into the media, the union immediately called it a non-title, and the MLB still it has not achieved any economic benefit. proposal.