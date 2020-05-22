Police in Walnut Creek investigate shooting that hospitalized two – Up News Info San Francisco

WALNUT CREEK (Up News Info SF) – Walnut Creek authorities were investigating a shooting on Newell Avenue on Thursday that sent two victims to an area hospital.

According to a press release issued by the Walnut Creek Police Department, at around 6:23 pm, the Walnut Creek Police Office received a 911 call about the sound of gunshots in the 1200 block of Newell Avenue, near from San Miguel Drive.

Shortly after that call, officers learned that two victims who sustained a gunshot wound were rushed to a nearby hospital. His condition is unknown at this time, police said.

Police did not provide any additional information about the victims or suspects in the shooting.

Investigation of the incident is in the early stages and information is limited at this time, police said. Additional details will be announced as they become available.

According to preliminary information, Walnut Creek Police believe this is an isolated incident and do not believe there is an active threat to the community.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Detective Leonard at 925-943-3523.