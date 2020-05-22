Raytheon contracted for the National Advanced Ground-to-Air Missile System – Defense blog

Raytheon Co., one of the largest defense contractors in the world, has been hired by the US Department of Defense. USA For the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System, better known as NASAMS.

The $ 92.3 million contract, announced Thursday by the Department of Defense, covers maintenance, maintenance, training, renovation, overhaul, engineering services and parts to support NASAMS 'ongoing operations.

Workplaces and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of February 14, 2024.

Raytheon's website said NASAMS is a highly adaptable mid-range air defense solution. NASAMS consists of the Sentinel radar, advanced mid-range air-to-air missile and the KONGSBERG Fire Distribution Center.

NASAMS offers air defenders a modern and adaptive defense system that can maximize their ability to identify, attack, and destroy current and evolving enemy aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, and emerging cruise missile threats.

As the company noted, NASAMS is owned by eleven countries and has been integrated into the US National Capital Region air defense system. USA Since 2005. In addition to EE. The USA, Norway, Finland, Spain, the Netherlands, Oman, Lithuania, Indonesia, Australia, Qatar and an undisclosed country have chosen to depend on NASAMS for the defense of the homeland and the defense of critical assets.