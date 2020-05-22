Reported coronavirus cases exceed 5 million worldwide

That figure is just a measure of the global cost of the pandemic. Its persistent increase, the number exceeded four million less than two weeks ago, reflects not only the pernicious spread of the pathogen, but also the increase in evidence.
The case count has been driven in part by the increasing number of infections in the United States, which has the highest number in the world, and powerful outbreaks in large countries such as Russia and Brazil. South American countries, including Chile, Colombia and Peru, are reporting increases in cases, and some nations around the world are seeing their number of confirmed infections double every week or two.
Even with the increases, the total number of infections and deaths, representing cases in at least 177 countries, will almost certainly be discounted due to faulty evaluations, political denial, and asymptomatic patients who can transmit the virus.
Still, there are reasons for the optimism kept in some regions. Conditions appear to be improving, or at least stabilizing, in parts of western Europe and the United States, and some governments have been cautiously easing blockade restrictions.
Denmark, for example, has taken steps towards normality and has reported a decreasing number of new cases. Some of the most devastated countries in Europe, such as France, Italy and the United Kingdom, have also reported improved figures.
The serious economic damage of the pandemic and the resulting blockades are also coming into focus. On Thursday, the United States reported that Another 2.4 million people had applied for unemployment benefits last week, bringing the country's nine-week total to more than 38 million. Country after country has declared a recession.
The United States says it will provide up to $ 1.2 billion to a pharmaceutical company to develop a vaccine from an Oxford laboratory.
The US Department of Health and Human Services. USA He said Thursday that he would provide up to $ 1.2 billion to the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca to develop a Potential coronavirus vaccine from a laboratory in Oxford.
The AstraZeneca deal is the fourth vaccine research deal the department has revealed, and by far the largest. The money will pay for a clinical trial of the possible vaccine in the United States this summer with about 30,000 volunteers.
The H.H.S. The statement said the agency and AstraZeneca "are collaborating to make at least 300 million doses available," and projected that the first doses could be available in early October.
That is a very fast and ambitious schedule. Most public health experts and Scientists warn that a viable vaccine that could be mass produced would probably not be available until sometime next year, at the earliest.
Infectious disease experts also warn that many candidate vaccines take years to develop, or fail, and in some cases cause such serious side effects that human trials stop. Furthermore, billions of doses would be needed worldwide.
AstraZeneca said it was also discussing agreements for the simultaneous production of other companies, including the giant Serum Institute of India, a leading provider of vaccines to the developing world.
The United States is distributing billions of dollars to companies to develop vaccines through the Advanced Biomedical Research and Development Authority.
In addition to the money for AstraZeneca, the authority, known as Barda, has already agreed to provide up to $ 483 million to the modern biotech company and $ 500 million to Johnson & Johnson for their separate vaccination efforts. He also agreed to provide $ 30 million to a vaccine effort against the French company Sanofi's virus.
Dozens of vaccine efforts are underway worldwide, and several potential vaccines are now in at least small-scale clinical trials.
The Guatemalan leader protests as the United States deported infected immigrants to his country.
Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei on Thursday expressed frustration at the US deportations of people infected with the coronavirus, saying it was causing "serious problems,quot; for his country's health system.
"Guatemala is an ally of the United States, but the United States is not Guatemala's ally," said Giammattei. "They don't treat us as an ally."
Among people deported from the United States to Guatemala, there have been 119 confirmed cases of Covid-19, The Associated Press reported. The last flight that arrived with people who tested positive landed in Guatemala on May 13, with 16 of the 65 passengers infected, he reported.
A spokesman for the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service. USA He said that all the passengers had been examined and that 15 positive migrants had been detained from the flight and sent to isolation sections of detention centers.
Guatemala has not accepted any migrant flights from the United States this week, The A.P.
A nation of approximately 17 million people, Guatemala has more than 2,200 confirmed coronavirus cases and 45 reported deaths.
"The United States has helped other countries, even with fans, and for us nothing has come, not even chopped corn," Giammattei said in an appearance in central Latin America by the Atlantic Council.
The deportees became a point of discussion in the country, with several community councils last month. threatening to burn down a government building where migrants were quarantined over concerns that they posed a health risk.
Chechnya's strong ruler is said to be hospitalized with the virus.
Ramzan Kadyrov, the strongman of the Chechen Republic of southern Russia, has been hospitalized in Moscow with a suspected coronavirus infection, Russian news agencies reported on Thursday.
Kadyrov, 43, is one of the most influential figures in Russia. He runs Chechnya, a predominantly Muslim region divided by two bloody wars since the collapse of the Soviet Union, like his personal fiefdom, and has been accused of brutal human rights abuses. critics, gays and others.
Details were sparse about Mr. Kadyrov's condition. Russia's two main state news agencies, Tass and RIA Novosti, both quoted an anonymous source as saying he was hospitalized in the Russian capital. Tass and the independent news agency Interfax quoted a medical source as saying that Mr. Kadyrov had been affected by a suspected coronavirus infection.
An assistant to Mr. Kadyrov told RIA that the leader continued to monitor the response to the virus in Chechnya, which has officially reported 1,026 cases and 11 deaths.
The actual number of deaths could be higher. Russia has reported 317,554 cases of coronavirus, the second highest total in the world, while insisting that it has maintained a mortality rate well below the world average. But Moscow's overall mortality figures suggest a higher total.
Mountainous southern Russia has been one of the worst affected regions, with Hundreds reported dead in Dagestan, a region bordering Chechnya.
Mr. Kadyrov was furious in the past few days after Chechen medical workers released what they said was a lack of protective equipment. "We have enough of everything,quot; he insisted.
Also Thursday, the United States sent 50 fans to Russia as part of a $ 5.6 million relief effort that President Trump had offered to his Russian counterpart, Vladimir V. Putin. Russia had delivered a relief-loaded plane to New York last month, a move critics dismissed as an attempt at propaganda.
China imposes a Wuhan-style quarantine in its northeast as a political summit approaches.
The latest outbreak is concentrated in Jilin, a northeast province of 27 million people near China's borders with Russia and North Korea. Jilin has reported a relatively small outbreak of approximately 130 cases and two deaths, and experts have warned of a possible "big bang."
The response reflects fears among China's leaders about the potential for a new wave of infections such as factories, schools and restaurants. reopen in much of the country.
President Xi Jinping has He used the pandemic as an opportunity to redeem the party after early mistakes allowed infections to spiral out of control and awaken national pride in the face of international anger at those missteps. That issue is likely to back the National People's Congress, an annual legislative meeting that opens on Friday after a month-long delay.
Mr. Xi has largely managed to rewrite the narrative in China, in part because the turmoil in other countries, especially the United States, has given him a break from domestic political pressure.
But maintaining that narrative can be challenging. It must continue to push its agenda forward as China faces a diplomatic and economic climate as daunting as any since the Tiananmen Square crackdown in 1989.
"If you position yourself as a great helmsman exceptionally capable of leading your country, that comes with great internal political risk if you fail to manage the job properly," said Carl Minzner, a professor of Chinese law and politics at Fordham University.
First a pandemic. Then a cyclone. And then a dilemma.
When Cyclone Amphan swept across eastern India and Bangladesh, overturned communities under coronavirus blockade, and, for many, created a dilemma:
Continue to take refuge in the place of the pandemic? Or evacuate to royal shelters to seek protection from the storm, and perhaps risk becoming infected?
In the end, an estimated three million people chose to leave their homes, although fewer shelters were available than would normally be. Just a few weeks ago, hundreds became coronavirus quarantine centers.
But some refused to seek refuge, saying that given the pandemic, they could be safer at home, even with a cyclone underway.
The death toll from the storm was still being evaluated Thursday. Authorities said at least 80 people were dead.
In Bangladesh, many have returned to their villages to assess the devastation.
Mohammed Salah Uddin, 42, said he and 10 others had returned to their village after crossing uprooted trees and electrical cables on the streets.
He said the cyclone shelter he had been in was crowded and that people did not maintain any social distance. The images from the shelters in Bangladesh showed a large crowd of full people and few people with masks.
"It looked scary," said Mr. Uddin. "It is better to live in a destroyed house than to contract diseases."
Our East African correspondent tells us of Ramadan like no other.
The call to prayer rang out a recent afternoon from the Jamia Mosque, a landmark in central Nairobi with green and silver domes and multiple minarets. There should be worshipers converging there during this holy month of Ramadan, but the doors of the mosque remained closed, its prayer rooms having been empty since the closure in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
With no congregation to join, I sat in the car, rolled down the windows, and heard the muezzin's voice, a mellifluous sound that made me cry instantly.
This is a Ramadan like no other. The pandemic, which in Kenya has infected at least 1,109 people and killed at least 50 others, has given us the gift of loneliness. Secluded under a partial lockdown in Nairobi and a nationwide curfew that stretches from dusk to dawn, millions of Muslims in Kenya and beyond have traded sprawling banquets to dine alone and watch taraweeh's evening prayers from House.
Sometimes the restrictions imposed bother me because, with 21 brothers and 16 nephews and nieces, iftar food to break the daily fast has always been a bustling family affair for me. We'd start with the dates, then eat spicy samosas and Biryani chicken, skip my mother's legendary camel meat, and share pastries and sweet chai.
Many times, particularly when we were young, we would even watch an episode or two of the historical epics or weeping melodramas that are a mainstay of Arab television during Ramadan. But this year, we are getting more than enough real life drama.
And so we keep ourselves physically separate but find unity in fasting and partying rituals. Things may be falling apart, but I've found solace and continuity in the little things: the paneer samosas sent by a friend's mother, the afternoon runs in a nearby and almost empty forest, the messages of loved ones come from all over the world, and the sound of the azan, the call to prayer, transmitted from the top of the minarets.
Oxfam, its budget affected by the pandemic, will withdraw from 18 countries.
The international aid confederation Oxfam will withdraw from 18 countries as part of a reorganization effort that is accelerating as the pandemic leaves economies reeling.
In a statement this week, Oxfam said its finances had been "seriously affected,quot; and that its affiliates had been canceling fundraising events, closing stores, ordering permits and reducing travel.
"We have been planning this for some time, but now we are accelerating key decisions in light of the effects of the global pandemic," said Chema Vera, acting executive director of Oxfam. a declaration.
The changes, he said, will be "the foundation of our future in the next decade as the long-term effects of this devastating pandemic become clear."
Under the plan, Oxfam's footprint will be reduced to 48 countries. He plans to "exit his programs over time,quot; in countries that include Afghanistan, Cuba, Haiti, Liberia, Pakistan, Paraguay, Rwanda, and Thailand.
Nearly a third of the approximately 5,000 program staff members will be affected, along with some 700 associated groups.
Summary of the United States: Trump, violating state law, walks through an auto plant without wearing a mask.
President Trump, who refused to wear a mask in public despite recommendations from federal health officials, visited a Ford plant in Ypsilanti, Mich., Thursday with his face uncovered. It was against factory guidelines and the exhortation of the Michigan attorney general, who had previously written to him that it was "the law of this state."
Trump said he had worn a mask when asked to do so on a private part of the tour. "I didn't want to give the press the pleasure of seeing it," he said.
At one point during the tour, Tom Petty's "I Won't Go Back,quot; rang out through the speakers.
The president's visit to Michigan, a key state where the virus has become a hotspot, came just a day after he threatened to withhold federal state funds for taking steps to facilitate a vote by mail amid the pandemic.
Italy became the first European country to face the deadly number of coronaviruses when Infections erupted near Milan in late February. And a new study indicates that when authorities became aware of the outbreak there, the virus was much more widespread than initially believed.
The study, from the Milan Polyclinic Hospital, found that one in 20 adult blood donors in the area already had the virus antibodies at the time, just a few days after Italy's first coronavirus diagnosis on February 20.
In Italy, researchers tested antibodies on about 800 blood samples collected in Milan from February 24 to April 8. They found that 4.6 percent of asymptomatic people who donated their blood in the first week of that period, which coincided with the start of the outbreak: had antibodies to the coronavirus.
"Our impression," said Luca Valenti, one of the researchers, "is that the infection started circulating in late 2019 and early 2020."
Although the study does not shed new light on the nature of the virus, it does provide a clearer picture of its arrival in Europe. And it could help explain the seriousness of the death toll in Italy, which is now more than 32,000.
The Palestinian Authority rejects medical aid from the United Arab Emirates that was sent to Israel.
The Palestinian Authority has rejected aid from the United Arab Emirates coronavirus that a government-owned Emirati airline flew from the Persian Gulf country to Israel on Tuesday, in what is believed to be the first direct commercial flight between the two countries.
Mai al-Kaila, health minister of the Palestinian Authority, argued that neither the U.A.E. nor any other party coordinated with the Palestinians about the shipment.
"We cannot accept assistance that way," he told reporters on Thursday. "We are a sovereign authority here. There must be direct coordination with us. "
The Etihad Airways flight seemed to be another indication of the increasing openness between Israel and the US. The US, which does not maintain formal diplomatic relations, although both see Iran as a regional enemy. At least three Israeli ministers have attended events in Emirati cities in the past two years, and Israel is slated to participate in a major world fair in Dubai next year.
Palestinians have repeatedly voiced their opposition to Israel and the Arab world by making moves to normalize relations before the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.
The Ramallah-based Palestinian leadership has also strained relations with the U.A.E., which has hosted Muhammad Dahlan, a major rival and vocal critic of Mahmoud Abbas, the president of the Palestinian Authority.
The aid included 10 fans and several tons of personal protective equipment, according to a United Nations office that helped organize its delivery from Abu Dhabi to Tel Aviv.
As temperatures rise, Britons flock to beaches and parks, and officials worry about the consequences.
Downing Street changed its coronavirus campaign slogan last week from "stay home,quot; to "be vigilant." He also modified the closing rules in England to allow unlimited exercise outdoors and gave people in Britain the green light to go to the beach.
The steps taken by officials in other parts of Europe reflected concern that a large number of hikers could lead to increased transmission of the virus. In France, British authorities closed the beaches in five municipalities, citing "unacceptable behavior,quot; and non-compliance with social distancing rules, and Dutch cities near the German border urged their neighbors not to come.
Similarly, in the coastal cities of England, local communities have asked people to stay away because they cannot cope with large volumes of visitors. But the warnings were not heard in many areas.
London's parks were also packed with people gathering for picnics, sunbathing, and exercise. Hyde Park, in central London, seemed like a warm, regular weekday, and many people were unaware of social distancing measures. The only visible difference was that several people wore masks.
In Istanbul, under lockdown, baklava makers are essential workers.
Carlotta Gall is The head of the Istanbul office of the Times. He previously covered Arab Spring aftershocks from Tunisia, reported from the Balkans during the war in Kosovo and Serbia, and covered Afghanistan and Pakistan.
Every weekend, for over a month, Istanbul has been under strict curfew due to the coronavirus. No one is allowed out, neither to exercise nor to buy food, and the police impose fines. Sometimes, like last weekend and the following weekend, the street drain closure runs for four days to take holidays.
Of course, Istanbul's curfew could never be a complete closure. Its residents have experienced multiple military coups, sieges, earthquakes, pestilences and other calamities, and they know well that life must continue.
Therefore, bakers are exempt from the curfew, because fresh bread is very important for the Turkish table. They shout their wares on the empty street and sell bread from the back of their vans.
When Ramadan, the Muslim month of fasting, started last month, pastry shops also got a waiver. The Turks, it seems, cannot do without their baklava, that heavenly, multi-layered puff pastry tied with walnuts and syrup, which is the nation's favorite sweet.
Journalists were also allowed to leave, so I went to visit Karakoy Gulluoglu, the most famous house in baklava, near a ferry pier.
Murat Gullu, the general manager, whose great-grandfather founded the company in the 19th century, said he had asked the government to allow baklava makers to remain open.
"We eat baklava every time," he said, "especially in Ramadan, at celebrations and at funerals."
The New Zealand leader supports a four-day work week.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who has been widely praised for her response to the coronavirus, may have earned even more points this week when she suggested that employees could have a four-day week to move around the country further and boost tourism. . industry.
He added that with many people working from home during the pandemic, the additional productivity that may result has "encouraged people to think, if they are employers and in a position to do so, to think whether that is something or not. That would work for their Workplace ".
"The time has come," wrote Mike Farman, a Twitter user, in a cheep on Thursday, though others questioned whether switching to a four-day work week would mean reduced wages and productivity.
Blockades around the world have led companies, employees, and legislators to think of work differently. Some have begun to make more permanent temporary decisions, including Twitter, which he has said will allow employees to work from home indefinitely if they so choose.
A Tokyo official was caught violating a blockade, playing mahjong.
A senior Japanese official who ignored the country's voluntary blockade to play mahjong with a group of reporters has resigned.
The official, Hiromu Kurokawa, headed the Tokyo prosecutor's office and is believed to be a close ally of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. He was already in the bad state of the nation after Abe attempted to force a retirement age change for the prosecutor's office, a move that was widely seen as an attempt to keep Mr. Kurokawa in power.
Mr. Kurokawa's lockdown transgression was first reported by the Japanese magazine Shukan Bunshun.
While Japan does not have a legal mechanism to enforce its blockade, Mr. Kurokawa's decision to ignore a national state of emergency caused public anger. And it didn't help that he and the reporters played mahjong for money, in a country where gambling is illegal.
Others in the region who have violated pandemic-related movement restrictions:
Noma from Copenhagen, in a step towards reopening, becomes a hamburger joint.
But their latest menu may be the most shocking of all: a narrow selection of just two burgers.
The coronavirus blockade caused the closure of Noma two months ago, and on Thursday it reinvented itself as a burger joint in the first step in a gradual return to business.
The new menu is the shortest in the restaurant's history, with just the two $ 18 burger options served in the restaurant's garden. They come with the promise of many umami and "a little magic from our fermentation cellar,quot; from the restaurant he said in a statement.
In ancient Noma, the tables were sold out months in advance. But now the hungry and the curious can "come as they are, there are no reservations." The usual Noma will return to business later this year.
Denmark has been returning to daily life for a month, but authorities said an expected increase in coronavirus-related hospital admissions had not materialized.
Models show that previous blockades could have prevented thousands of deaths in the United States.
And if the country had started closing cities and limiting social contact on March 1, two weeks before when most people started staying home, the vast majority of the nation's deaths, about 83 percent They would have been avoided, the researchers estimated.
"It's a big, big difference," said Jeffrey Shaman, a Columbia epidemiologist who led the research team. "That little moment in time, catching him in that growth phase, is incredibly critical in reducing the number of deaths."
The cost of waiting to take action reflects the relentless dynamics of an outbreak that swept through US cities. USA In early March. Even small differences in time would have prevented the worst exponential growth, which in April had subsumed New York City, New Orleans and other major cities, the researchers found.
