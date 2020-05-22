Reported coronavirus cases exceed 5 million worldwide

Matilda Coleman
Reported coronavirus cases exceed 5 million worldwide
More than five million people worldwide have contracted the coronavirus, according to data compiled by The New York Times.

That figure is just a measure of the global cost of the pandemic. Its persistent increase, the number exceeded four million less than two weeks ago, reflects not only the pernicious spread of the pathogen, but also the increase in evidence.

Even with the increases, the total number of infections and deaths, representing cases in at least 177 countries, will almost certainly be discounted due to faulty evaluations, political denial, and asymptomatic patients who can transmit the virus.

Still, there are reasons for the optimism kept in some regions. Conditions appear to be improving, or at least stabilizing, in parts of western Europe and the United States, and some governments have been cautiously easing blockade restrictions.

Denmark, for example, has taken steps towards normality and has reported a decreasing number of new cases. Some of the most devastated countries in Europe, such as France, Italy and the United Kingdom, have also reported improved figures.

The AstraZeneca deal is the fourth vaccine research deal the department has revealed, and by far the largest. The money will pay for a clinical trial of the possible vaccine in the United States this summer with about 30,000 volunteers.

The H.H.S. The statement said the agency and AstraZeneca "are collaborating to make at least 300 million doses available," and projected that the first doses could be available in early October.

Infectious disease experts also warn that many candidate vaccines take years to develop, or fail, and in some cases cause such serious side effects that human trials stop. Furthermore, billions of doses would be needed worldwide.

AstraZeneca said it was also discussing agreements for the simultaneous production of other companies, including the giant Serum Institute of India, a leading provider of vaccines to the developing world.

The United States is distributing billions of dollars to companies to develop vaccines through the Advanced Biomedical Research and Development Authority.

Dozens of vaccine efforts are underway worldwide, and several potential vaccines are now in at least small-scale clinical trials.

Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei on Thursday expressed frustration at the US deportations of people infected with the coronavirus, saying it was causing "serious problems,quot; for his country's health system.

"Guatemala is an ally of the United States, but the United States is not Guatemala's ally," said Giammattei. "They don't treat us as an ally."

A spokesman for the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service. USA He said that all the passengers had been examined and that 15 positive migrants had been detained from the flight and sent to isolation sections of detention centers.

"The United States has helped other countries, even with fans, and for us nothing has come, not even chopped corn," Giammattei said in an appearance in central Latin America by the Atlantic Council.

Ramzan Kadyrov, the strongman of the Chechen Republic of southern Russia, has been hospitalized in Moscow with a suspected coronavirus infection, Russian news agencies reported on Thursday.

An assistant to Mr. Kadyrov told RIA that the leader continued to monitor the response to the virus in Chechnya, which has officially reported 1,026 cases and 11 deaths.

The latest outbreak is concentrated in Jilin, a northeast province of 27 million people near China's borders with Russia and North Korea. Jilin has reported a relatively small outbreak of approximately 130 cases and two deaths, and experts have warned of a possible "big bang."

Mr. Xi has largely managed to rewrite the narrative in China, in part because the turmoil in other countries, especially the United States, has given him a break from domestic political pressure.

But maintaining that narrative can be challenging. It must continue to push its agenda forward as China faces a diplomatic and economic climate as daunting as any since the Tiananmen Square crackdown in 1989.

"If you position yourself as a great helmsman exceptionally capable of leading your country, that comes with great internal political risk if you fail to manage the job properly," said Carl Minzner, a professor of Chinese law and politics at Fordham University.

In the end, an estimated three million people chose to leave their homes, although fewer shelters were available than would normally be. Just a few weeks ago, hundreds became coronavirus quarantine centers.

But some refused to seek refuge, saying that given the pandemic, they could be safer at home, even with a cyclone underway.

The death toll from the storm was still being evaluated Thursday. Authorities said at least 80 people were dead.

In Bangladesh, many have returned to their villages to assess the devastation.

Mohammed Salah Uddin, 42, said he and 10 others had returned to their village after crossing uprooted trees and electrical cables on the streets.

He said the cyclone shelter he had been in was crowded and that people did not maintain any social distance. The images from the shelters in Bangladesh showed a large crowd of full people and few people with masks.

"It looked scary," said Mr. Uddin. "It is better to live in a destroyed house than to contract diseases."

The call to prayer rang out a recent afternoon from the Jamia Mosque, a landmark in central Nairobi with green and silver domes and multiple minarets. There should be worshipers converging there during this holy month of Ramadan, but the doors of the mosque remained closed, its prayer rooms having been empty since the closure in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With no congregation to join, I sat in the car, rolled down the windows, and heard the muezzin's voice, a mellifluous sound that made me cry instantly.

Sometimes the restrictions imposed bother me because, with 21 brothers and 16 nephews and nieces, iftar food to break the daily fast has always been a bustling family affair for me. We'd start with the dates, then eat spicy samosas and Biryani chicken, skip my mother's legendary camel meat, and share pastries and sweet chai.

And so we keep ourselves physically separate but find unity in fasting and partying rituals. Things may be falling apart, but I've found solace and continuity in the little things: the paneer samosas sent by a friend's mother, the afternoon runs in a nearby and almost empty forest, the messages of loved ones come from all over the world, and the sound of the azan, the call to prayer, transmitted from the top of the minarets.

The international aid confederation Oxfam will withdraw from 18 countries as part of a reorganization effort that is accelerating as the pandemic leaves economies reeling.

In a statement this week, Oxfam said its finances had been "seriously affected,quot; and that its affiliates had been canceling fundraising events, closing stores, ordering permits and reducing travel.

The changes, he said, will be "the foundation of our future in the next decade as the long-term effects of this devastating pandemic become clear."

Under the plan, Oxfam's footprint will be reduced to 48 countries. He plans to "exit his programs over time,quot; in countries that include Afghanistan, Cuba, Haiti, Liberia, Pakistan, Paraguay, Rwanda, and Thailand.

Nearly a third of the approximately 5,000 program staff members will be affected, along with some 700 associated groups.

President Trump, who refused to wear a mask in public despite recommendations from federal health officials, visited a Ford plant in Ypsilanti, Mich., Thursday with his face uncovered. It was against factory guidelines and the exhortation of the Michigan attorney general, who had previously written to him that it was "the law of this state."

Trump said he had worn a mask when asked to do so on a private part of the tour. "I didn't want to give the press the pleasure of seeing it," he said.

At one point during the tour, Tom Petty's "I Won't Go Back,quot; rang out through the speakers.

The president's visit to Michigan, a key state where the virus has become a hotspot, came just a day after he threatened to withhold federal state funds for taking steps to facilitate a vote by mail amid the pandemic.

The study, from the Milan Polyclinic Hospital, found that one in 20 adult blood donors in the area already had the virus antibodies at the time, just a few days after Italy's first coronavirus diagnosis on February 20.

In Italy, researchers tested antibodies on about 800 blood samples collected in Milan from February 24 to April 8. They found that 4.6 percent of asymptomatic people who donated their blood in the first week of that period, which coincided with the start of the outbreak: had antibodies to the coronavirus.

"Our impression," said Luca Valenti, one of the researchers, "is that the infection started circulating in late 2019 and early 2020."

The Palestinian Authority has rejected aid from the United Arab Emirates coronavirus that a government-owned Emirati airline flew from the Persian Gulf country to Israel on Tuesday, in what is believed to be the first direct commercial flight between the two countries.

Mai al-Kaila, health minister of the Palestinian Authority, argued that neither the U.A.E. nor any other party coordinated with the Palestinians about the shipment.

"We cannot accept assistance that way," he told reporters on Thursday. "We are a sovereign authority here. There must be direct coordination with us. "

The Etihad Airways flight seemed to be another indication of the increasing openness between Israel and the US. The US, which does not maintain formal diplomatic relations, although both see Iran as a regional enemy. At least three Israeli ministers have attended events in Emirati cities in the past two years, and Israel is slated to participate in a major world fair in Dubai next year.

Palestinians have repeatedly voiced their opposition to Israel and the Arab world by making moves to normalize relations before the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The Ramallah-based Palestinian leadership has also strained relations with the U.A.E., which has hosted Muhammad Dahlan, a major rival and vocal critic of Mahmoud Abbas, the president of the Palestinian Authority.

The aid included 10 fans and several tons of personal protective equipment, according to a United Nations office that helped organize its delivery from Abu Dhabi to Tel Aviv.

Downing Street changed its coronavirus campaign slogan last week from "stay home,quot; to "be vigilant." He also modified the closing rules in England to allow unlimited exercise outdoors and gave people in Britain the green light to go to the beach.

The steps taken by officials in other parts of Europe reflected concern that a large number of hikers could lead to increased transmission of the virus. In France, British authorities closed the beaches in five municipalities, citing "unacceptable behavior,quot; and non-compliance with social distancing rules, and Dutch cities near the German border urged their neighbors not to come.

Similarly, in the coastal cities of England, local communities have asked people to stay away because they cannot cope with large volumes of visitors. But the warnings were not heard in many areas.

London's parks were also packed with people gathering for picnics, sunbathing, and exercise. Hyde Park, in central London, seemed like a warm, regular weekday, and many people were unaware of social distancing measures. The only visible difference was that several people wore masks.

Carlotta Gall is The head of the Istanbul office of the Times. He previously covered Arab Spring aftershocks from Tunisia, reported from the Balkans during the war in Kosovo and Serbia, and covered Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Every weekend, for over a month, Istanbul has been under strict curfew due to the coronavirus. No one is allowed out, neither to exercise nor to buy food, and the police impose fines. Sometimes, like last weekend and the following weekend, the street drain closure runs for four days to take holidays.

Of course, Istanbul's curfew could never be a complete closure. Its residents have experienced multiple military coups, sieges, earthquakes, pestilences and other calamities, and they know well that life must continue.

Therefore, bakers are exempt from the curfew, because fresh bread is very important for the Turkish table. They shout their wares on the empty street and sell bread from the back of their vans.

When Ramadan, the Muslim month of fasting, started last month, pastry shops also got a waiver. The Turks, it seems, cannot do without their baklava, that heavenly, multi-layered puff pastry tied with walnuts and syrup, which is the nation's favorite sweet.

Journalists were also allowed to leave, so I went to visit Karakoy Gulluoglu, the most famous house in baklava, near a ferry pier.

Murat Gullu, the general manager, whose great-grandfather founded the company in the 19th century, said he had asked the government to allow baklava makers to remain open.

"We eat baklava every time," he said, "especially in Ramadan, at celebrations and at funerals."

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who has been widely praised for her response to the coronavirus, may have earned even more points this week when she suggested that employees could have a four-day week to move around the country further and boost tourism. . industry.

He added that with many people working from home during the pandemic, the additional productivity that may result has "encouraged people to think, if they are employers and in a position to do so, to think whether that is something or not. That would work for their Workplace ".

"The time has come," wrote Mike Farman, a Twitter user, in a cheep on Thursday, though others questioned whether switching to a four-day work week would mean reduced wages and productivity.

Blockades around the world have led companies, employees, and legislators to think of work differently. Some have begun to make more permanent temporary decisions, including Twitter, which he has said will allow employees to work from home indefinitely if they so choose.

A senior Japanese official who ignored the country's voluntary blockade to play mahjong with a group of reporters has resigned.

The official, Hiromu Kurokawa, headed the Tokyo prosecutor's office and is believed to be a close ally of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. He was already in the bad state of the nation after Abe attempted to force a retirement age change for the prosecutor's office, a move that was widely seen as an attempt to keep Mr. Kurokawa in power.

Mr. Kurokawa's lockdown transgression was first reported by the Japanese magazine Shukan Bunshun.

While Japan does not have a legal mechanism to enforce its blockade, Mr. Kurokawa's decision to ignore a national state of emergency caused public anger. And it didn't help that he and the reporters played mahjong for money, in a country where gambling is illegal.

Others in the region who have violated pandemic-related movement restrictions:

But their latest menu may be the most shocking of all: a narrow selection of just two burgers.

The coronavirus blockade caused the closure of Noma two months ago, and on Thursday it reinvented itself as a burger joint in the first step in a gradual return to business.

In ancient Noma, the tables were sold out months in advance. But now the hungry and the curious can "come as they are, there are no reservations." The usual Noma will return to business later this year.

Denmark has been returning to daily life for a month, but authorities said an expected increase in coronavirus-related hospital admissions had not materialized.

And if the country had started closing cities and limiting social contact on March 1, two weeks before when most people started staying home, the vast majority of the nation's deaths, about 83 percent They would have been avoided, the researchers estimated.

"It's a big, big difference," said Jeffrey Shaman, a Columbia epidemiologist who led the research team. "That little moment in time, catching him in that growth phase, is incredibly critical in reducing the number of deaths."

The cost of waiting to take action reflects the relentless dynamics of an outbreak that swept through US cities. USA In early March. Even small differences in time would have prevented the worst exponential growth, which in April had subsumed New York City, New Orleans and other major cities, the researchers found.

The reports were contributed by David D. Kirkpatrick, Adam Rasgon, Anton Troianovski, Alan Blinder, Karen Zraick, Iliana Magra, Azam Ahmed, Lorraine Allen, Hannah Beech, Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs, Emma Bubola, Chris Buckley, Damien Cave, Ben Dooley , Carlotta Gall, Jeffrey Gettleman, Russell Goldman, Jenny Gross, Jason Gutierrez, Javier C. Hernández, Mike Ives, Hari Kumar, Claire Moses, Steven Lee Myers, Jin Qu, Austin Ramzy, Kai Schultz, Martin Selsoe Sorensen, Megan Specia, Shalini Venugopal Bhagat, Jin Wu, Sameer Yasir, Ceylan Yeginsu and Elaine Yu.

