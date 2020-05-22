Robert Kraft's Super Bowl 51 ring sells for $ 1.025 million at All In Challenge auction

Robert Kraft's Super Bowl 51 ring earned more than $ 1 million when the Patriots owner auctioned off one of his prized possessions for charity.

Kraft joined the All In Challenge earlier this month: a digital fundraiser that helps feed those in need amid the coronavirus pandemic. The ring bid for New England's surprising 34-28 return victory over the Falcons in 2017 ended Thursday.

The winner, after 35 bids, promised $ 1.025 million for the piece, which the Patriots historically won by canceling a 28-3 deficit in the third quarter against Atlanta in Houston.

As part of the deal, the winner will fly Kraft's private plane to Gillette Stadium, where he will receive the ring from the 78-year-old owner in the New England trophy room.

According to the All In Challenge website, more than $ 45.6 million has been raised overall.