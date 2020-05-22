Sheck Wes arrested in New York on gun and drug charges

Bradley Lamb
Rapper Sheck Wes was arrested on gun and drug charges in New York on Wednesday after he was arrested for having too-tinted windows.

According to TMZ, police searched the rapper's "Mo Bamba,quot; vehicle after he allegedly smelled of marijuana and found a loaded firearm.

The rapper was charged with two serious crimes: criminal possession of a firearm and criminal possession of a second-degree firearm, which means having a loaded gun. He was also hired for failing to provide a driver's license when requested by officers.

