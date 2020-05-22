Sheree Whitfield casts shadow on 'calculated' net leaks!

Sheree Whitfield never hides anything when it comes to casting a shadow for NeNe Leakes! That said, she has a very good reason for that as well, as far as she's concerned, and she just explained what she is all the time while shading her again!

Since the show's inception no less than 12 seasons ago, the two women have had a lot of entertaining drama and it's safe to say not much has changed.

During a new interview with HollywoodLife, Sheree had no problem discrediting the behavior of other Real Housewives of Atlanta stars.

‘I think she is very calculated. She has many followers. It can make people think. I do not know. I can't even imagine getting into (his) head! "He told the site.

As fans know, she was referring to the words NeNe used against Eva Marcille.

Not too long ago, NeNe gave an interview to Entertainment Tonight and did not hesitate to say that Eva must be fired from RHOA before the new season begins!

"I don't feel like Eva brings as much to the cast," he said simply.

Eva, on the other hand, was quick to respond, stating during another conversation with HollywoodLife that: 'I'm definitely not perfect, but I'm still lightly on, however, once this season is over, she's doing multiple interviews on who She should have a peach and Eva is boring and all she does is have children and I wonder, "Why am I in your mouth?" You were mute all season and now all of a sudden you have all these opinions about what I should and shouldn't be doing with my life. I'm so confused. & # 39;

But Sheree wasn't exactly surprised that NeNe attacked Eva like this.

The former RHOA co-star knows very well who she is, since "she has done it to everyone."



