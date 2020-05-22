SiriusXM City Council Addresses Devastation of COVID-19 Closure – Up News Info

Leaders of a sports and entertainment cross section spoke today at a town hall at SiriusXM about the devastation that the closure of COVID-19 has had on their industries. The meeting was organized by Dan Loney from Wharton Business Daily.

"It has been completely devastating for the industry," said Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music. “This week alone, many of the major superstar artist tours announced that they were canceled for the rest of the year. Many, many high-profile, stadium-level tours we've been waiting for, as an industry, for as long as possible, and really looking at the July dates as still potential. But ultimately I would say that most of them have now been officially canceled until 2021.

Related story Jerry Seinfeld opens up to Howard Stern in his latest comedy special, and who could have played Kramer

"So that has huge effects across the industry, as you can imagine. It's not just about the artists, but all of their teams, staff and musicians, and there are even artists in development opening up for those superstar artists who are now They are affected, they don't have a way to reach fans. The entire ecosystem has been greatly affected. The live entertainment scene is a big driver, especially for the country, because this is how fans get involved with their favorite artists. So it has been quite devastating. "

Jon Miller, president of programming at NBC Sports, spoke about the realities of broadcasting sports without fan-filled venues. "There are certain properties that you can do behind closed doors without fans where it won't be as affected," he said. "And motorsports and horse racing are perfect examples of that. You can do NASCAR, you can do IndyCar. You can certainly do IMSA (auto racing) and road racing like that without fans. Horse racing, honestly, has not stopped. We have been doing live horse racing every weekend through our partnership with TVG on a show called Trackside Live. So we are already familiar with how you do it. But once you get to team sports, once you get to the NHL and the Major League Baseball and the NBA, having crowds and fans who aren't there will be a jarring experience for a lot of people. The only sounds you will hear in basketball are the boys yelling plays and the sound of sneakers on hardwood. "

In hockey, he said, "You will hear people skate on the ice and sticks hitting the ice and some yelling back and forth, which will be great because you will get incredibly improved audio that you otherwise would not have gotten." Baseball, the same way. I mean, we all know the sounds of baseball in spring training and in games like that when no one else is around. That will be unique and interesting for people and it will be a challenge for our producers, directors and talent to cover it. But I think people want to see live sports because of what it represents and what they have missed. I think people are willing to go ahead and consume those products without fans. However, there are some who say that not having fans makes all the difference in the world. "

RCA Records co-president John Fleckenstein said, "The reality is, I think we didn't realize how much we could do remotely ourselves." And I think we are fortunate on some levels in this whole situation because what we do is very much going digital over the years. And I don't think we've realized how much we could do remotely. Therefore, I think we are looking for ways to combine the positive effects that we have learned through all of this with our normal course of business. I think our industry is inherently very interpersonal. Being in the room with an artist and talking to them about what they want to convey and how they want to create is a fundamental part of our business. And that part we cannot replicate in the world today in terms of how we are operating. So I think that is one aspect that we are realizing. But I do believe, at least in our industry and our company, that we are going to change forever in terms of how we operate and how we move. "

Hamilton Producer Jeffrey Seller noted, “Our obsession with our phones and all that digital content, our face is always on the phone, it was just making people yearn to go out more and see live theater; to see live concerts; to go to baseball stadiums and watch baseball games or soccer games or basketball games, and it really makes us want to experience those events live. And now here we are in this horrible pandemic, and we can't do any of those things. So what do I need to do? Which is completely crucial and finding out how I can use that digital technology to connect with my audience and still provide them with experiences that are rich, fulfilling, and rewarding, and that's certainly what the EduHam program is doing. "

EduHam is the Hamilton Educational program, an extension of Lin-Manuel Miranda's classroom hit the Broadway game. "And obviously, that was our excellent news last week," said the seller, "when we announced that Hamilton, a movie from the original Broadway production we made in 2016 four years ago, will be released on July 3 at Disney +. "

Kay Cannon, writer and producer of Perfect tone movie series said plans to return to work continue to change, and that no one really knows when it will be.

"So it's like, well, maybe we'll have a comeback in mid-June and then maybe it's July. Honestly, I really don't know. And I've said a lot to other people. I said, 'Patience is our best friend.' And we really don't know anything. And I've come to terms with the fact that no one knows anything. But in terms of when we get back, conversations about that are beginning to take place in terms of "I'm doing a musical comedy and I mostly have exteriors to film, and it is with large crowds. "

"It's like a lot of dancers and singers," so those conversations are quite difficult, and it's making sure that everyone is safe and that we're doing it the right way. So it's like someone comes in and cuts their budget and then says, 'Well, how am I going to make this work? To have the same reach and in a creative way, make the movie you imagined come to life. But first of all, it's really about security. I'm with Sony and I feel like Sony is really making sure they're doing it the right way, to the best of their ability. "

Apollo Theater President and CEO Jonelle Procope said NYC & Company, a local business coalition, is trying to reopen the city and bring tourism back.

“It's about the hotels, it's about the great places like the Javits Center, it's about Broadway. Broadway is completely closed, which is why tourism was such an important source of revenue for the city. So this coalition has been called and the idea is to find ways on how to reopen the city. So we just had our first meeting and we're going to look at different ways to revive the phase and reach out to people in New York City, as well as nationally and globally. Then they will know that the city is here. It has been through a crisis before 9/11, the financial crisis, of course. COVID-19 is unlike anything any of us have ever experienced before, but I know we are up to the task. "

Theater and film actor Michael Urie said he is confident that Broadway will recover and that he hopes the closure will be seen as an intermission. "I've seen him come back from the things before, obviously September 11, the housing crisis, all of these things that have brought down New York and New York is coming up again." This is very different. This is much bigger, but I see that it happens. And what we have been saying in the theater is that this is only an intermission. What theater creators do is they go to an empty room and find a way to tell a story, and ever since the pandemic started, they've been zooming or online, or in their apartments, they've been using the Los same principles of making theater in a theater, in their own spaces. So I think if anyone is equipped to figure out how to make this work, it's theater people. "

Rapper Clyde Kelly observed that “the broadcast will continue to grow. Certainly, subscribers will continue to grow. Consumption will continue to increase. I know it's funny that consumption has decreased during COVID, but it makes sense that people switch more to YouTube than to music when they're trapped inside. I think there will be a conversation because of this about reviewing streaming divisions, reviewing how much the creators of these streaming services actually get because it has suddenly turned into most of the revenue, at least during this recession when there is no shows. "

Comedian Nikki Glaser jokingly wailed that she always felt that if all else failed, at least she would still have to stand up. But not anymore, at least for a while. "It's a lot of fun for stand-ups because there are so many other avenues that we go in after we stand up and then start doing TV, movies, podcasts and all that. But always, at least for me, and I feel like I can speak for other people standing up, we always think, in my back pocket, that if everything else disappears, they can take everything else away from me; be there AND as someone who, and I've had a lot of success in my career, I'm really at one point in which, whether I work in theaters or in clubs, I can live well doing stand-up every weekend, until now and now it has been taken away. I don't know, the next time I can perform on stage, that was the biggest part of my income.

"So it's really challenging me to be more creative about how to keep this going and stay afloat and stay alert so I'm ready to hit the stage when I get back, but also maybe not, maybe I'll run into something new right now I realize it's more rewarding than standing comedy. Maybe I find a relationship, or maybe I find some inner peace. I don't see that happening, but yes, I have high hopes for a life without a foot. I'll be fine. What I couldn't have said three months ago. "